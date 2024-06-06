Fitness Icon ‘Granny Guns’ Takes Bodybuilding World by Storm With Before and After Pictures

Fitness influencers often act as a great medium of motivation and inspiration by working out and setting examples of a ‘can do’ attitude. Icons like Granny Guns, who is going strong at 67 years old, is a perfect example of how bodybuilding has no age limits.

The popular influencer, whose real name is Marlene Flowers, is in her late 60s, and she spends time working out and keeping herself fit. Fans have admired her for her undying love towards her fitness goals and how she’s unabashedly herself on the internet. After gaining popularity for her bodybuilding-friendly recipes, she soon began meeting the big guns in the industry.

Since then, Granny has developed a strong bond with several fellow fitness influencers, including Noel Deyzel, Johny Muenster, David Ziegler, etc. Friends and fans often hype her up on her social media posts for her mindset and motivational messages to them. Recently, however, her series of photos took the internet by storm as it gave a glimpse into her past.

Granny shared pictures from when she was young and attached current-day glimpses of hers to show how things have changed. Flaunting her younger self, she was proud of how far she had come in her fitness goals and life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granny Guns (@granny__guns)

“Young and Older Granny

35 years difference”

Several hinted at her performing a certain jaw-thinning practice that modern-day slang refers to as “mewing”. Noel Deyzel, who also featured in the carousel, jokingly inquired.

“Was granny mewing ?”

Many complimented how she looked healthy and beautiful.

“Beautiful then, beautiful now but now with an extra dash of awesome”

Another was in awe of her undying spirit.

“You may be old but you still don’t give up”

Fans also noted how she didn’t let her age get in the way of her goals.

“Age is just a number…”

Lastly, since she has inspired several fitness enthusiasts, many wished to grow up and look like her.

“Still beautiful…I hope I look as good as you when I’m your age…”

While she has a solid following now, including a tie-up with fitness apparel brand YoungLA, it wasn’t always like this. Granny has recalled, on several occasions, how she didn’t have a lot of friends growing up until she met her fitness community.

Granny Guns Once Penned a Heartfelt Note as a Tribute to her Friends

Being in the industry for quite some time, Granny knows the ropes to find success in the field. However, she has often acknowledged that the support she had gotten from her fitness community and fellow influencers was precious. Dedicating a heartwarming note to them, she posted pictures of her bodybuilder friends on Instagram.

Featuring popular icons like Deyzel, Muenster, Lean Beef Patty, and so on, she also attached her fun moments shared with veterans like Phil Heath, Kevin Levrone, and Urs Kalecinski. While Granny had many people to thank, she received several comments filled with kindness and gratitude from fans whom she inspired.