"As You Get Older, You'll Find…": Granny Guns Pens Down Heartfelt Note on the Occasion of Meeting Bodybuilding World

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

“As You Get Older, You’ll Find...”: Granny Guns Pens Down Heartfelt Note on the Occasion of Meeting Bodybuilding World

Image Credits: Official Instagram account of Granny Guns

Fitness influencer Granny Guns enjoys a loyal and supportive following. Guns recently reached one million Instagram followers and expressed her gratitude to all the bodybuilders she’s encountered positively.

Many have looked up to Granny Guns as an inspiration and fitness motivator for quite some time. She still lifts heavy and shows off her skills to the public, even though she’s getting on in years. The bodybuilder granny also attached a wholesome note to her Instagram post, saying:

“Grateful for each friend I make and each person I meet.”

A snapshot of the bodybuilding granny with fitness influencers Noel Deyzel and Johny Munster is the first image in the viral IG post. The bodybuilders also left comments on the post. Deyzel wrote, saying, “What a time.” Guns replied, saying, “The best times.”

Munster also left a reply in the IG post, saying, “GRANNY AGHHH.” He, too, received a reply from the influencer, who says, “Johny AGHHHHH.” Additionally, Guns’ post continued with a heartwarming note, which read:

“Each person you meet has something to teach you. Things they’ve overcome goals they’re striving for. As you get older, you’ll find the real gains are the friends and family you meet along the way. Love you all”

Granny Guns and Lean Beef Patty pose in the second shot of the IG post. The next is a sweet shot of Phil Heath hugging Guns. In the next picture, she and Urs Kalecinski make a bicep pose. Famous MMA star Jon Jones also mimics the bodybuilding grandma in the next photo. As she reached the 1 million mark, she exhibited her many favorite individuals. She has also posted several IG posts featuring her favorite individuals.

More motivational words from the experienced Granny Guns

Granny Guns posted a motivational Instagram post a few weeks before the one million celebratory post. The importance of respecting one’s fellow bodybuilders is emphasized in her caption. She makes the argument that the bodybuilding community values mutual motivation.

She also had the chance to meet some of her favorite people that day; nevertheless, Guns does point out an interesting resemblance among the bodybuilders.

Guns She makes the argument that the bodybuilders are comparable to each other not because of their power or larger muscles but because of the way they have established themselves in the community. She adores her ‘fitfam’ and says that everyone there is very kind.

