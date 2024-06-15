In His Redeeming Attempt, Nick Walker Leaves Bodybuilding World Debating Over His Newly Transformed Physique at the NY Pro 2024

Nick Walker may have had a rough end to the previous year’s Mr. Olympia championship, where he dropped out at the eleventh hour due to a horrific injury. However, things improved for the bodybuilding sensation since his new training regime transformed his physique.

He has since been updating fans on his progress which has been slowly and surely getting him closer to his goals. His appearances at recent bodybuilding championships sealed the deal for several experts, who felt good about his physique.

However, the narrative seems to have taken a turn since the New York Pro 2024, where Walker contested and eventually won the Men’s Open category. In a resurfaced video from the event posted by the official page of Mr. Olympia, fans debated the icon’s physique on stage.

Most of them pointed to a bubble gut that didn’t match the desired aesthetics of a Mr. Olympia-winning form.

“No… That gut ain’t cutting it”

Some agreed that while the rest of his physique looked great, his gut needed some work.

“He looks amazing but that gut ain’t no good”

One even felt bad, blaming Walker’s genes for his structure.

“I feel so bad for the guy. He puts in crazy work but genetically, he’s just not there. Amazing contender nonetheless.”

But some jumped to the icon’s defense, denying the presence of a protruding gut.

“these gut comments gotta get their eyes checked”

Lastly, a fan predicted the upcoming Olympia’s results.

“He will be top 3 easily at Olympia”

Despite the differing opinions and criticism, there’s no denying that Walker has been working hard for his physique to get to where it used to be. Injuries are often taxing for bodybuilders who find themselves starting from scratch after extended periods of recovery. For Walker to win the NY Pro 2024 was an ultimate boost of confidence.

Nick Walker witnessed his hard work pay off at the NY Pro 2024

After a heinous hamstring tear that took him out of the Olympia days before going on stage, Walker made up his mind to not just recover but become a better version of himself. His win at the NY Pro 2024 was meant to be a power move for him to show off how he still had that zeal for the sport.

Declaring that he was back in business, he sounded the bugle for the upcoming Olympia, where he knew he’d give his best. Meanwhile, several bodybuilding elites like Samir Bannout, Ronnie Coleman, and many more congratulated him on his win.