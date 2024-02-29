Reacher-Fame Alan Ritchson Unveils Workout and Physique Transformation in Men’s Health Exclusive

Hollywood has had some of the fittest-looking hunks throughout its history. From Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to current-day Reacher star Alan Ritchson, the physique building has taken a front seat for the silver screen. And Ritchson has set new standards for this, with a jaw-dropping body and a mind-boggling diet philosophy.

In a recent exclusive interview with Men’s Health, the star took his fans on a journey through his gym and go-to exercises. Before he grabbed the role of Jack Reacher, his workout only consisted of pushups, pull-ups, dips, and situps. But now, he makes sure to sweat it out in the gym to burn the extra calories he consumes in the form of his beloved cookie dough.

Acting involves a lot of traveling, and since Ritchson is always on the move, he does not always find specialized equipment. Therefore, his favorite workout is on the cables since he always gets to do them at home. Following a heavy-duty training principle, he works out for 25–30 minutes, five days a week, to reduce wear and tear on his body.

Reacher is a character with a large physique, with some power-packed action thrown in the mix. Aiming for this goal, Ritchson focuses more on the arms and upper body than his least favorite body part, the legs. However, his favorite part to work out is his pecs.

“If you want to like, have that beach body, you want to fill out your t-shirt, you got to get your arms above your head… you’re bringing your arms up and pressing that upper chest together.”

Ritchson’s transformation took place over decades. Being a late bloomer, he needed to bulk up over a short span to play the iconic role. The physical undertaking and switching weights that soon wasn’t easy.

“I kind of went from 0-100. Putting on that much weight that fast isn’t natural or healthy. I think I ended up breaking a joint in my shoulder. I had a shoulder surgery.”

For Reacher specifically, Ritchson performs specialized fight training and keeps calm through meditation. His ideal intense workout is a full-body routine consisting of lunges, leg curls, 100 reps on the bench, and more. But since he has to maintain a certain physique for his role, he takes care to not mess with his weights, let alone set PRs. Wrapping up by revealing how his motivation stemmed from his job, he smiled as he performed some intense bench presses.

What does the Reacher’s diet look like? Alan Ritchson reveals fridge essentials

For a jacked fitness icon like Ritchson, one would think he maintains a strict nutrition plan. But the truth is, he cannot go a day without gorging on some leftover pizza or indulging in a spoonful or two of cookie dough.

Ritchson’s philosophy echoes that of Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the sense that both stars believed in moderation over restriction. He confessed how he would often snack on cheesy foods and go heavy on desserts. He would also pick his wife’s turkey meatloaf for dinner every time. But he maintained balance by “punishing” himself with an intense workout session at the gym. And that’s why Ritchson and his philosophy are an inspiration for many.