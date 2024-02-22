Reacher-Fame Alan Ritchson Admits Diet Trick on Rich Eisen Show, Resonating With Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Principles

For Hollywood action heroes, one of the most crucial aspects of being noticed on the silver screen is their physique. Looking good mostly means following a strict regime, including intense exercises and a strict diet. However, Reacher-fame star Alan Ritchson had differing ideas.

In a candid conversation with host Rich Eisen, Ritchson talked about how he transformed his body for the big screen, with a special focus on his diet. Since the star is known for his well-defined physique, Eisen was curious about his cheat days.

Ritchson revealed the ultimate cheat code to be in the fitness industry was how every day was a day of indulgence if one maintained moderation. There wasn’t any need to limit one’s consumption of treats if individuals controlled their portions. While many fitness enthusiasts practiced calorie-deficit diets, especially bodybuilders, Ritchson confessed that he didn’t.

The star’s secret was performing a mix of moderate-to-intense exercises for about 45 minutes, followed by indulging in junk food occasionally and in moderation. He admitted applying this rule during a meeting with his agents.

“I had a sundae last night! A giant sundae at dinner with my agents, you know! We were hanging out to get ice cream.”

However, maintaining moderation shows results gradually. Ritchson revealed how he spent decades’ worth of disciplined routines and practices, to develop his current physique.

“People think it’s like ‘well how long would it take…’ 20 years! 30 minutes a day for 20 years.”

In the end, the actor did admit that testosterone supplements also contributed to his gains to some extent. But the key to the transformation was patience, consistency, and moderation in terms of diet. This thought was quite similar to another Hollywood legend’s philosophy surrounding diets and exercise. Arnold Schwarzenegger often talks about similar subjects in his newsletter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are in the same boat in terms of diet

During his golden days as a bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger never focused on his macros or micros. He strongly believed in intense cardio sessions and occasionally indulged in edible treats. In one of his newsletters, he addressed this as a part of his fitness journey.

Schwarzenegger’s philosophy reveals that if an individual was consistent with their workout, then occasional cheat meals wouldn’t hurt. Carbs, fats, and sweets could act as a form of encouragement, as long as one consumes them in moderation. If someone like him could keep up with a consistent diet plan and still win seven Mr. Olympia titles, he believed others could do it too.