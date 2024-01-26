Everything You Need to Know About Arnold Strongman Classic 2024

Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland receives a handshake from Arnold Schwarzenegger after winning the Arnold Strongman Classic at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Arnold Strongman Classic is an annual competition that gathers some of the strongest athletes in the world. The competition determines the strongest man in the world through this multi-sporting event organized by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Largely considered one of the most difficult competitions in the world, the Strongman Classic has been won only by nine men in the past.

Since its inception, famous bodybuilders like Eddie Hall, Brian Shaw, Mitchell Cooper, and Mark Philippi have all participated in this famous Strongman Classic. The Arnold Strongman, also known as the Arnold Strongman Classic, was one of the many events under the Arnold Sports Festival. The Arnold Sports Festival, founded in 1989 as the Arnold Classic and named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, was originally a bodybuilding contest. The events later expanded, and Strongman was introduced to the list in 2002.

The debut of Arnold Strongman Classic

The Strongman Classic, which Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Lorimer, and Terry Todd created, takes place every year in Columbus, Ohio, in the United States. The Strongman event is a combination of physical endurance and muscular strength that determines the Strongman champion.

Introduced by Dr. Terry Todd at the request of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the event led to Classic becoming the Arnold Fitness Weekend and the Arnold Sports Festival, too. During this period, co-producer of the Sports Festival, Jim Lorimer, said, “The Arnold Strongman Classic has been growing in popularity every year, and we are very excited that many strong men are returning.” Hence, the Arnold Strongman Classic is a true test of strength.

In the inaugural edition, American professional wrestler and former weightlifter Mark Henry emerged victorious. The athletes compete in the four major events: the Apollon’s Wheel, the deadlift, the Hummer push, and the 800+ lbs. Farmer’s Walk. Along with this, the competitors were allowed to attempt to lift the Thomas Inch “unliftable” dumbbell, or Inch Bell. A prize of $1000 was awarded to the man who could pull it the highest in the air.

Arnold Strongman Classic 2024

Undoubtedly the biggest competition for the year 2024, the Arnold Strongman Classic is set to begin in a few months. The organizers have made available the information for this year’s competition, including the events and lineups.

The 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic will be held on March 1st and 2nd during the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. The first two events will take place on Friday, March 1st, while the remaining three will take place on Saturday, March 2nd. All the events under the Classic will be conducted in the Strongman Arena in Hall D inside the Arnold Expo at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

WSM Competitors 2024

The organizers have announced the names of the competitors for the Strongman Classic 2024. Fans can take a look at their favorite bodybuilders partaking in the competition, along with the events they will compete in. The list of competitors for this year is as follows:

Mitchell Hooper

Thor Björnsson

Martins Licis

Oleksii Novikov

Tom Stoltman

Mateusz Kieliszkowski

Evan Singleton

Bobby Thompson

Maxime Boudreault

Tom Evans

Oskar ZióÅ‚kowski

Strongman Classic Events

In two days, there will be five events. On day one, male and female athletes will compete in the same events. However, there will be different events on day two.

Friday, March 1, 11 a.m.

Elephant Bar Deadlift (Same for both divisions.)

Frame Carry (Same for both divisions.)

Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m.

Dinnie Stone Carry (Men)

Apollon Wheels (Men)

Stone Medley (Same for both divisions)

Strongman Classic Prize Money

With a total of $182,000 as prize money, it will be distributed in 10 places to the winners. The breakdown is as follows:

1st Place: $80,000

2nd Place: $25,000

3rd Place: $20,000

4th Place: $15,000

5th Place: $13,000

6th Place: $8,000

7th Place: $7,000

8th Place: $6,000

9th Place: $5,000

10th Place: $3,000

Total: $182,000

Previous Strongman champions

The debut show marked the victory of Mark Henry in 2002. Following that, Žydrūnas Savickas ruled for an extended period from 2003 to 2008. The next two years saw Derek Poundstone hold the win. The years 2011 to 2017 saw different strongmen holding the title, like Brian Shaw, Michael Jenkins, and Vytautas Lalas, with Brian Shaw winning multiple times in 2011, 2015, and 2017, closely followed by Žydrūnas Savickas in 2016. Hafthor Bjornsson followed suit by winning three times from 2018 to 2020. Martins Licis and Mitchell Hooper won the title in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Arnold Strongman Classic tickets

The Arnold Strongman Classic has gained momentum since its debut in 2002 and has become one of the most popular strength contests globally. This 2-day face-off in Columbus sees the strongest men and women battling for victory.

The tickets are available across three categories: Platinum, Gold, and Silver VIP, with the inclusion of premium seating and Arnold collectibles. In addition, single-day tickets are also available, ideal for viewers and fans who can only attend one day of the festival but still get to watch the highlight of the battle. The Arnold Strongman Classic and Arnold Strongwoman Classic access are not included in the Daily Expo Tickets for 2024.