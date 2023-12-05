“There Isn’t One Magic Pill”: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Who Follows a ‘Mostly Vegan’ Diet, Comes Clean on Its Actual Effectiveness

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

The age-old debate between a vegan and a meat-based diet has been going on for decades now. Each has its loyal followers with a set of benefits to back them up. And now Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the debate, albeit with his own science-backed theories.

In his daily newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’, Schwarzenegger analyzes a study done on a set of twins following two kinds of diet. One twin was expected to follow an ‘omnivore diet’ for eight weeks, and the other was to follow a vegan diet for the same time. The results?

“a vegan diet lost more weight, lowered total cholesterol and blood pressure, and had better insulin sensitivity and lower levels of C-reactive protein — a marker of inflammation linked to cardiovascular disease.”

However, Schwarzenegger painted a holistic picture of the situation. The study ‘Cardiometabolic Effects of Omnivorous vs Vegan Diets in Identical Twins A Randomized Clinical Trial’ did favor vegan diets. But the former bodybuilder highlighted some conditions that a fitness enthusiast would have to realistically take into account.

“Part of the reason we don’t want to overstate the findings is because the vegan dieters mentioned that they didn’t enjoy the diet, which could’ve led to them consuming less.”

The possibility here is significant since fewer calories consumed would give rise to a discrepancy in the study. To add to that, Schwarzenegger also pointed out that people who followed the vegan diet for eight weeks stopped after the required time. This raises the question of whether the diet would’ve been sustainable or not.

“There isn’t one magic pill diet. Many diets offer clues to what works and is good for your body.”

Therefore, the answer to a vegan vs. meat-based diet is not a straight one. Individuals would have to twist and tweak their preferences based on what would work for them. Many vegan food items carry “undeniable health benefits” that Schwarzenegger swears by.

So what does ‘Terminator’ Arnold Schwarzenegger eat?

At the age of 76, when most would prefer retiring and living a quiet life, Schwarzenegger has expanded his horizons. Along with his occasional silver screen appearances and authoring a book, he also loves interacting with fans through social media or his newsletter. Lately, he mentions how his dietary habits have evolved and how he likes to keep things simple.

Schwarzenegger starts his day with some granola and Greek yogurt. He includes some plant-based burgers, salmon, chicken, or salads for lunch and ends his day with soup. This, combined with his consistency at the gym, has resulted in a shredded physique in his late 70s. And while Schwarzenegger admitted that growing old has limitations, nothing stops him from prioritizing a healthy lifestyle.