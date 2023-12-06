“To Anyone Who Has Stayed Up Too Late…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Secret to Stop Over-Snacking

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reiterated time and again about how crucial a good night’s sleep is to an individual’s well-being. Be it curating a diet specifically meant to induce proper sleep or just talking about the importance of being a well-rested person. Now, the former bodybuilder has come up with new science-backed reasons as to why one must sleep well.

In his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’, Schwarzenegger highlights the tendency to binge on snacks. A common occurrence, especially observed during breakfast, he pointed out how sleep-deprived individuals would often go all-out during eating. Now, a scientific study has proved the link between sleep and appetite control.

“Sleep affects everything from muscle growth and cardiovascular health to cognitive function and hormones. Now, a new study suggests sleep is also a key factor in controlling your appetite.”

According to ‘Effects of sleep restriction on food intake and appetite under free-living conditions: A randomized crossover trial’, less sleep could have adverse effects. An individual who chooses to rest up to merely 5 hours a night could witness an increase in hunger, cravings, and consequently calories. One might also experience hormonal changes leading to increased craving for sugary foods.

“This probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has stayed up too late and gone out for breakfast the next morning, but the scientists observed that sleep-deprived participants eat more at an eat-whatever-you-want breakfast than well-rested participants.”

Therefore, a good weight-loss plan needs to include a healthy sleep pattern for every individual. Apart from this, Schwarzenegger also provided some tips to get more sleep. He stressed how good sleep depends on:

“sleep latency (how long it takes you to fall asleep) and sleep maintenance (how well you stay asleep)”

The thumb rule is to be consistent with one’s sleeping routine, avoid caffeine, and set up the environment to assist a good night’s rest.

What does Arnold Schwarzenegger recommend eating for a good night’s sleep?

Since food and sleep go hand-in-hand, an appropriate diet is needed to get an individual well-rested. Schwarzenegger recommends more fiber and less saturated fat. This ensures a good quality sleep where the individual doesn’t frequently wake up in the middle of the night.

Alternately, the former Mr. Olympia also advises avoiding sugary foods and simple carbs. These could have the opposite effect and hamper the quality of sleep. Taking a nap is just as important as a hardcore workout. And take it from someone like Schwarzenegger, one must maintain a healthy balance of both in order to lead a better life.