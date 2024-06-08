Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs Purse and Payouts: Reports Reveal How Much Money ‘The Flair’ Took Home for Defeating ‘The Problem’

Lots of boxing fans gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida to witness the boxing match between Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs. The boxers put on a show with Cobbs ultimately enjoying the last laugh. It’s quite apparent that the fans had their money’s worth after witnessing the exciting fight. However, many of them may also be interested to know how much the two boxers made from this showdown.

A report from ‘NYFights’ estimates that both 35-year-olds amassed at least six-figure amounts from the encounter. ‘The Problem’ may have tasted a defeat, but a look at his estimated payout reveals that it surpasses his rival’s earnings. Broner being the more popular of the two earned an amount within the range of $1M to $1.5M.

The Pennsylvania native, Cobbs, had to be satisfied with a lesser amount as his fight purse despite a victory over his rival. The report revealed that ‘The Flair’ pocketed an amount within the range of $750k to $1M for the fight.

‘The Problem’s’ 16-year-long boxing career has earned him several fans worldwide. However, the Ohio native’s recent performances haven’t been up to the mark. His recent defeat against Cobbs indicates that he might be in the twilight days of his career.

Does Adrien Broner’s defeat against Blair Cobbs indicate that he is past his prime?

Broner earned his nickname during his prime when he used to terrorize opponents inside the ring. Between 2011 and 2016, he captured championships across four weight divisions and even defended them multiple times. However, his record of 2-2-1 in his last five fights indicates that he might be well past his best years.

It won’t be wrong to say that he has lost a large part of his prowess due to his age. Broner’s performance started declining after his fight against Mikey Garcia in 2017. He has been picking up regular defeats despite winning a few fights since then.

After Broner’s recent loss against Cobbs, it’s quite apparent that he won’t be able to win another championship, given his age. However, we can safely assume that the Cincinnati native has enough to deliver a few more enthralling encounters before hanging up his gloves forever.