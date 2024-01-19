HomeSearch

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Devin Haney vs. Adrien Broner Amidst Ongoing Feud

Souvik Roy
|Published Jan 19, 2024 10:00AM UTC

The boxing world has been witnessing an all-new feud recently. On 18 January, the noted former WBC lightweight champ, Adrien Broner, fired an online shot at the noted boxer, Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney’s father, Bill Haney. It was over a probable Haney vs. Broner matchup. But a few hours back, the Cincinnati native also came up with a poster declaring a fight between the two. The Haney vs. Broner fight poster garnered even more attention when the noted NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shared it on his Instagram story.

Broner’s initial Instagram post addressing Bill Haney mentioned that he wasn’t worried about facing his son, Devin, inside the ring. His caption indicated that he wanted to make things official as soon as he could. But the caption to his Instagram update today revealed that Bill Haney had taken no steps to officialize the fight. Broner’s caption read:

“Hey @billhaney you talked to my people and we ready, where’s the offer?”

It’s quite apparent that Broner wants to get things official as soon as possible. The NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal may have helped him in his cause by sharing the Haney vs. Broner poster to his Instagram story.

Most fans may say that the Haney vs. Broner fight has even higher chances of materialization, now that ‘Shaq’ shared the poster. But they may also remember that ‘The Dream’ was looking for someone else as his next rival.

Ryan Garcia’s denial to fight Devin Haney led to this probable matchup

It was the noted boxing star, Ryan Garcia, who revealed that he would be fighting Devin Haney in his comeback fight after his first professional loss. But Garcia failed to back his own words after a few days. The 25-year-old appeared in a video where he said, “Devin lost his shot”. Well, the current WBC super lightweight champ didn’t take ‘KingRy’s’ words too well. He chose to deride him with a bashing tweet.

This is why Haney was looking for other rivals for his next fight. But now that Broner is ready to fight him, his father, Bill Haney, is allegedly being lethargic towards getting things official between them. But ‘Shaq’ sharing the Haney vs. Borner poster probably means that this coveted matchup will eventually materialize.

