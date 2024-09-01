Anthony Taylor’s Earnings After Third-Round Knockout Win Over Anderson Silva’s Son Reportedly Revealed

Anthony Taylor took on Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel Silva in the boxing ring during the MF & DAZN Series 17 card. The main event of the evening was YouTuber Danny Aarons taking on former premier league winner Danny Simpson. The event drew out a major crowd and all the British fans seemed to be loving the hype. Well the estimated purses from the event are now out thanks to nyfights.com

Jake Paul’s former training partner made light work of Gabriel Silva after securing a third round KO win. According to the website, he secured a paycheque of $200,000 for his victory.

His opponent, on the other hand only made half of that with a reported $100,000. Not bad for an unproven boxer who lost the fight!

anthony taylor defeats anderson silvas son… at x series 017 pic.twitter.com/sVF6ZRXret — KUMA (@Kuma4King) August 31, 2024

The main event of the evening reportedly earned Danny Aarons a meager $300,000 compared to his opponent Danny Simpson’s whopping $500,000.

The British fans were eager to see how the former Premier League winner who had put his medal on the line would fare in the boxing ring. Safe to say, Aarons crashed the party.

Overall, it was a successful night for British, and celebrity boxing as both fans and fighters went back home satisfied with the event.

But, ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor seemed far from satisfied as he has already begun looking forward to his next fight. Following his performance, he called out two big names.

Taylor calls out Floyd Mayweather and Darren Till

The former Bellator fighter looked ecstatic after his round 3 KO of Gabriel Silva and then proceeded to make two insane call outs during his post fight interview.

He called out a fellow former MMA fighter in Darren Till, and the current king of exhibition fights Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather,

“Darren Till, I know you watching. If you see this precious, bring it. Floyd Mayweather, I’ll knock your lil skinny a*s too, bring it….Coz best believe, I ain’t going nowhere.”

Anthony Taylor just KO’d Anderson Silva’s son then called out Darren Till and Mayweatherpic.twitter.com/lxTZG1Jxls — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 31, 2024

Taylor looked impressive in the ring tonight and he showed that he still has some good KO power even in the heavier boxing gloves.

He is now looking for a serious payday. Now, a fight against ‘Money’ may not be on the cards for quite some time for him, but a bout against Till might be as entertaining as the idea actually sounds.