UFC Legend Anderson Silva’s Son Gets Into a Dirty Brawl with Anthony Taylor Before MisFit X Series 17

In a wild turn of events leading up to the MisFit X Series 17, tempers flared as Anderson Silva’s son, Gabriel Silva, got into a heated and downright dirty brawl with Anthony Taylor. The confrontation, which quickly escalated from verbal jabs to physical blows, was caught on camera and sent shockwaves through the fight community.

What started out as a war of words escalated into a full-on brawl after Silva landed a slap. The face-off between the two men occurred in the presence of KSI, the owner and promoter of Misfits boxing.

Anthony Taylor was supposed to fight KSI, but an injury forced the YouTuber to withdraw. Gabriel Silva was chosen as Taylor’s replacement as the two men step into the ring this weekend.

As soon as the faceoff kicked off, things got intense right away. The tension was so high that they had to be separated almost immediately. Anthony Taylor was all fired up, yelling, “I’m gonna break you,” while Gabriel Silva kept taunting him, calling him a “b—h” over and over.

But things got crazy when Silva sneaked his hand around the security guard and slapped Taylor right across the face. That slap sent everything into chaos, with security scrambling to keep them apart and eventually pulling both fighters off the stage. It was a wild scene!

Once the two men were broken apart and settled down, they were escorted off the stage. Both vowed to inflict serious damage on the other, with Taylor promising to do what Chael Sonnen could not. The whole interaction was watched over by KSI, who could not help but contain his laughter. If it weren’t for an injury, it would be him instead of Gabriel.

KSI reveals his new approach to securing Jake Paul’s fight

Although taking on two men on the same night is impressive, fans would rather see KSI take on Jake Paul any day of the week. Jake and KSI are the biggest names in the YouTube boxing world and also have the biggest egos, as it seems.

Getting a fight done between the two seems to be as difficult as Mayweather vs Pacquiao. However, in a recent interview, KSI stated that he has changed his approach to the Jake fight. He argued that, eventually, Jake would have no option but to face him.

Meanwhile, he is not going to chase the Paul fight but rather sit back and watch everything play out. The main difference between the two men right now is their inability to decide on a weight class.