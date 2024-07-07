Canelo Alvarez Next Fight: Two Potential Opponents for Alvarez Reportedly Revealed

May 3, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: Undisputed super middle weight champion SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 60-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico weighed in at 166.8 lbs while challenger JAIME MUNGUIA 43-0-34KOs of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico weighed 167.4 at the weigh-in for their main event boxing fight for the undisputed super middleweight title tomorrow night on PBC Prime at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240503_zsp_o117_049 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Canelo Alvarez is ready for his next fight and has boiled down the list to two potential opponents.

As ‘The Face Of Boxing’, an Alvarez fight is one of the most sought-after fights for most boxers. Every year, Mexican fans w

He is looking for his next opponent and will most likely not fight on Mexican Independence day. The September 16 date had become synonymous with an Alvarez fight for most Mexicans. However, this year, that will not be the case, and probably for good reasons.

The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion has almost cleaned out the entire division and is running out of opponents to fight, save a few fighters.

According to Dan Rafael, the final two opponents for his next fight are all but confirmed.

“Canelo Alvarez’s two final candidates for his next fight opponent are reportedly Chris Eubank Jr and Edgar Berlanga.”

‼️ Canelo Alvarez’s two final candidates for his next fight opponent are reportedly Chris Eubank Jr and Edgar Berlanga. [According to @DanRafael1] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 6, 2024

Although both are great fighters, it is not the fight boxing fans were looking forward to. Fans wanted to see an all-Mexican showdown between Alvarez and David Benavidez.

However, the champ has been very clear about a Benavidez fight, stating that the young boxer has nothing to offer him. However, reports suggest that his next fight will be a tune-up fight for a potential Terence Crawford showdown.

Meanwhile, if Canelo isn’t fighting on Mexican Independence Day, then when does he?

Mike Coppinger reveals when Canelo steps into the ring next

ESPN and Boxing Analyst Mike Coppinger is the one who came out with the devastating news of no Canelo fight in September or the Independence Day weekend either.

The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion is now reportedly targeting a fight later in the year. It could be hosted in Las Vegas in a Riyadh season event, according to the scribe.

“He might not fight on September 14th on Mexican Independence Day weekend. Could fight later in the year in Los Angeles in a Riyadh Season event as a tune-up for a Terence Crawford fight”

Mike Coppinger: “Canelo Alvarez might not fight on Mexican Independence Day weekend. Could fight later in the year in Los Angeles in a Riyadh Season event as a tune-up for a Terence Crawford fight”

#Boxing pic.twitter.com/yCRn3Y7V3c — Danny (@dantheboxingman) June 30, 2024

Now, if his next fight is indeed a tune-up for the Terence Crawford fight, he has picked great opponents in Eubank Jr. and Berlanga. That said, nobody actually believes Canelo is going into a pro fight just to tune up for a bigger fight.

The Mexican world champ is a better professional than that. So the fight might not be on one of the most celebrated days of the Mexican calendar but fans can surely expect Canelo to light it up!