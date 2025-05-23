‘Fans Can’t Pay’: Unlike Canelo, David Benavidez Explains Bold Stand to Not Join Dana White & Alalshikh Led Boxing League

Amid controversy surrounding his recent deal with Turki Alalshikh, Canelo Alvarez won’t see long-time rival David Benavidez fight in the Middle East — as he takes a stance for his fandom.

Benavidez, the current WBA light heavyweight champion, has been heavily linked with a potential deal to fight under the banner of Riyadh Season in recent months, especially since the launch of TKO Boxing — under the guidance of Alalshikh, UFC CEO Dana White, and WWE exec Nick Khan.

Most recently, taking the interim WBC light heavyweight crown against David Morrell in February last, Benavidez earned his staggering thirteenth professional boxing win.

However, amid links to a potential deal to fight Mexican pugilist icon Canelo later this year, Benavidez admitted he has no interest in booking the bout — if he has to force his fans to ship up to the Middle East to follow him.

Noting how his fanbase is largely North American-based, unbeaten gold holder Benavidez claimed he feels uneasy putting a significant payday on his fans’ shoulders in order to watch him fight in Saudi Arabia.

“They [Riyadh Season] invited me out there and then, you know. Just to like try to hype the fight up, this and that,” Benavidez told the Pound-4-Pound podcast.

“But at the end of the day, bro, it’s just like I want to stay here [in the United States]. I made my market here in the US,” the boxer noted.

Benavidez claimed that while he would love the idea of going to Saudi Arabia or Riyadh for a spectacular display of his pugilistic prowess, he is certain it would come at the cost of his American fans.

“You know what I mean? Most of my fans are here. A lot of the fans can’t pay for a ticket to go out there, rent a hotel. That’s at least a $10,000 to $15,000 trip, at least,” he argued, concerned.

“So, here where I made the market out here, you know what I mean? I just want to keep putting these big fights on for my fans. You know what I mean? It seems like they’ve been enjoying it,” Benavidez noted.

Meanwhile, seeing his upcoming fight against the unbeaten, Terence Crawford, eventually land at the Allegiant Stadium in September, Canelo will once more compete in ‘Sin City’.

But in an interesting note, UFC boss White, who had voiced his concern about promoting the open-air event, will no longer have to worry about doing so.

Alalshikh ditches White for promotion job

Announced as the promoter for the upcoming super fight of Canelo against Crawford, White came under significant fire as a result.

However, earlier this month, it seems it won’t fall into his responsible hands any longer. According to multiple reports online, Alalshikh has now shifted stance.

Instead of White, the Saudi Royal adviser has confirmed, Sela will be responsible for promoting the September 13. event.

“We have confirmed the promoter for Canelo v Crawford will be Sela for Riyadh Season,” Alalshikh posted on X.

“The broadcaster we have not decided yet but the date will be Saturday 13th September. More details soon…” he added.

White, meanwhile, will have to contend with a busy year for the UFC, with severe criticism from fans who believe the bossman has been slipping up lately, thanks to his extracurricular involvement.