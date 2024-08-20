Canelo Alvarez’s Son Wows Fans with Jaw-Dropping Boxing Skills: “Hits Harder Than Shakur and Devin”

May 3, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: Undisputed super middle weight champion SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 60-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico weighed in at 166.8 lbs while challenger JAIME MUNGUIA 43-0-34KOs of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico weighed 167.4 at the weigh-in for their main event boxing fight for the undisputed super middleweight title tomorrow night on PBC Prime at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240503_zsp_o117_049 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

A video of Canelo Alvarez’s son training with Eddy Reynoso recently took the boxing world by storm. This even made fans believe that Canelo was instilling his motto of ‘no boxing no life’ into his son.

Canelo grew up in abject poverty and was the youngest of eight siblings. In fact, he had to work his way up from the ground. In multiple interviews, the Mexican fighter has credited boxing for saving his life. He stated that not only did boxing give him a source of livelihood but it also taught him important aspects of life, including hard work and discipline. Well, it appears that Alvarez wants his son to have the same life lessons through the sport as his son is being trained by the best.

For the uninitiated, Alvarez has four children. The youngest is his son, Saul Adiel Alvarez. A recent video shared online showed young Saul practicing his right uppercuts and left hooks with Eddy Reynoso holding the pads. Needless to say, fans had a lot to say on the matter.

One fan said, “He already hits harder than shakur and Devin.”

Another fan made fun of Devin Haney saying, “That left hook might catch Devin Haney off guard.”

“Canelito vs NBA Mayweather. Me and the kids can’t wait til this one.”– said another fan.

A fan said, “he’s gonna be Great like Pops.”

Just like his son, Canelo is also training hard at present, as he is getting ready for Edgar Berlanga.

Canelo promises pain and a knockout for Edgar Berlanga

In a recent interview with TMZ, the Mexican fighter shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight. When asked if he thinks Berlanga is a hard hitter, Canelo claimed he will have to step into the ring to figure that out. He was confident that despite what Berlanga threw his way, he was tough enough to weather the storm and dish out his own punishment.

Canelo stated that he would be securing a knockout in the fight, although he did not mention the round. Furthermore, he insisted that Berlanga is in for a world of pain when they both step into the squared circle a few weeks from now.