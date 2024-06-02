Deontay Wilder Vs. Zhilei Zhang Purse and Payouts: Reports Reveal ‘Big Bang’ Earned a Seven-Figure Payday by Knocking Out the “The Bronze Bomber”

Like many feared when they saw Zhilei Zhang being almost 70 kgs heavier than Deontay Wilder, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ got KOed in the fifth round. The pair took each other in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Although there are no official figures from the fight yet, we can make a safe prediction on the fight purses based on the last available data.

According to Marca, Deontay Wilder will earn around $4-$5 million from this fight, while Zhilei Zhang, with a purse of $3 million from his last fight, could earn a higher amount after this heavyweight clash.

ZHILEI ZHANG KNOCKS OUT DEONTAY WILDER IN THE 5TH ROUND (via @DAZNBoxing) pic.twitter.com/UP7kZGITSL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2024

The Saudi Arabian events always have the highest fight purses, especially when it comes to heavyweight boxing fights. This is one of the main reasons why the sport is hosting more and more fights in the Kingdom.

Following the fight, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotion fighters were in a celebratory mood and received a special message from Zhilei Zhang.

Zhilei Zhang gives out a special message to Matchroom following Queensberry Promotion’s 5v5 victory

This weekend’s event was a Queensberry Promotions vs. Matchroom boxing event. Both promotions had put up 5 of their best fighter to go head-to-head in Saudi Arabia.

Fortunately for Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, it was a whitewash. This resulted in a massive celebration, which eventually led to Zhilei Zhang sharing this very special message with his teammates.

“Chinese power. I’m big bang and I bang everything. Today Queensberry banged Matchroom.”

Frank Warren’s Queensberry team in a celebratory mood at the post-fight press conference after their 5 vs 5 victory over Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom as Zhilei Zhang roars: “Queensberry banged Matchroom.” [ @Queensberry] pic.twitter.com/Q68QxeyJTl — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 2, 2024

To be fair to Zhang, after what we saw tonight, that is a fair assessment.

Following the incredible victory, Zhang is taking in all the love and support the fans are showering him with. As for Wilder and Co, the fall from the top in just the last few years has been difficult to witness. But that is the sport we are in. Goliaths fall every so often and we are always there to witness it.