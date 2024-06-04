Tristan Tate Stands by Deontay Wilder Amidst Retirement Talks Following Back-to-Back Defeats

Suffering a massive defeat at the hands of Zhilei Zhang, former boxing heavyweight king Deontay Wilder is seriously considering retirement. Even before the actual fight, Wilder seemed to have accepted defeat with the ‘Bronze Bomber’ contemplating about hanging the gloves if things did not go his way. And, boy it did not! Now, after his devastating KO loss, popular YouTuber turned-millionaire, Tristan Tate is consoling the fighter

Reaching out to Wilder, ‘Cobra’s’ young brother embraced the former champ with warm words after he succumbed to back-to-back losses, the recent one being a vicious R5 Ko loss to Zhilei Zhang in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tate’s tweet read,

“Let’s take a moment to congratulate @BronzeBomber on a fantastic career. Thank you for the countless hours of nail biting entertainment over the years. He’s got the money, he’s got the fame, he’s got a family. I hope he enjoys retirement. He may well decide to step back in the ring, who knows. But if he doesn’t? *A round of applause*”

Let’s take a moment to congratulate @BronzeBomber on a fantastic career. Thank you for the countless hours of nail biting entertainment over the years. He’s got the money, he’s got the fame, he’s got a family. I hope he enjoys retirement. He may well decide to step back in… — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) June 3, 2024

The result of Wilder vs Zhang was something nobody saw coming. While the Chinese HW is widely known for his crisp boxing and quick movements, no one expected the power-handed “Bronze Bomber’ to fold under pressure and succumb in such a fashion. His downfall started after Tyson Fury crushed his spirit with a heavy KO loss at the T-Mobile Arena. Though he was able to pick up a win after this against Robert Helenius, his next two would against Joseph Parker and Zhang made the fighter question his decisions big time.

At this point, Wilder doesn’t look like the fighter he once claimed to be. He is no longer the destructive force he was but is more of a mere shell of his former self. Even Wilder’s rival, Anthony Joshua, who was at ringside watching the action gave his reaction following the shocking defeat.

Anthony Joshua gives his reaction after ‘Big Bang’ blasts Deontay Wilder in Saudi

Deontay Wilder looked well off against his Chinese counterpart. He spent most of his time on the backfoot against the ropes while Zhang threw every punch with mean intention. Finally, in round 5 of the bout, Zhang slept the former champ with two back-to-back lead hooks finding Wilder’s chin.

In an interview after the match, Anthony Joshua was asked by DAZN if he anticipated such a turnaround to the fight and expected Wilder to be finished just like that. Interestingly, Joshua calmly accepted the outcome saying,

” Nah, it is what it is.”

He was not sympathetic to see the Alabama bomber being crushed in front of a massive crowd but Joshua, being a class act, remained open-minded about the ex-champ’s future.