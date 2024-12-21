Dmitry Bivol Open to David Benavidez Clash but Prioritizes Artur Beterbiev Rematch

While there’s plenty of buzz around a potential clash with David Benavidez, Dmitry Bivol has made it clear that his main focus is running it back with Artur Beterbiev. After their intense showdown, which many (including Bivol and Turki Alalshikh) felt he should’ve won, the Russian light heavyweight isn’t ready to move on until he settles the score.

A rematch with Beterbiev feels personal – not just for him, but for the fans who are eager to see them go at it again. While a fight with Benavidez is still on the table, Bivol knows there’s unfinished business, and for now, that’s his top priority.

“Yeah it is possible to fight against anybody you know, in our division. Of course it is possible, why not. But first I want a rematch. Its not in my head right now to be honest I am not thinking about it, it is possible or not. I am busy with another thought.”

‼️ "It's possible to fight anybody in our division! Of course it's possible yea. But first I want the rematch!"- Dmitry Bivol Dmitry Bivol on the possibility on facing David Benavidez in the near future!



On February 22, 2025, Beterbiev and Bivol run it back for the undisputed light heavyweight title in “The Last Crescendo.”

As is the case often, leaving a decision up to the judges can lead to horrendous decisions something Bivol found out the hard way during their first fight. Although popular consensus handed him the proverbial crown, his official record states otherwise.

Nevertheless, he plans on making things right in the rematch by tweaking a few things to secure a win for himself.

Dmitry Bivol not leaving anything to chance

During their first fight, Bivol had control for most of the match but eventually, as the fight went into the championship rounds, his intensity and pacing began to suffer- partly due to Beterbiev’s power. In fact, the final 6 rounds saw Beterbiev land significantly more punches than Bivol.

So, Bivol is prepared to work more on his endurance to counter Beterbiev’s aggressive pressing. He’s confident that with the right adjustments, things will play out differently the second time around.



But right now, he is just thrilled to have another shot at Beterbiev, and credits Alalshikh for quickly making the rematch happen. According to Bivol, just a day after their first fight, Alalshikh brought both fighters together and asked if they were ready to run it back.

Hopefully, it is as much of a banger as their first fight was.