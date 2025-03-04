‘No Point Hiding’: Dmitry Bivol Gives Candid Response to Street Fight Scenario With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Who wins in a fight—a boxer or an MMA fighter? It’s a debate that never gets old. Boxing fans will swear that someone like Mike Tyson would demolish anyone, while UFC fans will remind you that Khabib wrestled bears as a kid, so good luck trying to keep him off you. But instead of just debating, what if we asked a professional? Enter Dmitry Bivol.

The boxing champ, who is just coming off an impressive win against Artur Beterviev, was asked how he thinks a street fight with Khabib would go, and his answer was as honest as it gets. No trash talk, no ego—just a real take from someone who knows what it’s like to be in a fight.

Now, if you are expecting something outrageous, you should really grab on to a chair or something. Initially looking puzzled at the question, Bivol said, “To be honest, MMA is closer to a street fight no point of hiding it.”

Dmitry Bivol about his chances against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a street fight pic.twitter.com/VmCAZa8UDS — MiracleM96 (@Deli964) March 3, 2025



Imagining a street fight between Khabib and Bivol is like pitting a grizzly bear against a panther—each formidable in their own domain. Khabib’s relentless grappling, a fusion of Sambo, Judo, and Wrestling, has smothered elite fighters, making escape seem impossible.

On the other hand, Bivol’s boxing mastery is a symphony of precision and power, with a jab that dictates the rhythm and a defense that’s nearly impenetrable.

While Khabib’s endurance is tailored for five-round wars, Bivol’s conditioning is honed for the long haul of 12-round bouts, suggesting a deeper reservoir of stamina.

Besides, the versatility of mixed martial artists often comes with a trade-off—a jack of all trades but master of none, which might explain why even faux specialists like Jake Paul have found success against them.

Conversely, boxers, despite their striking genius, often lack the tools to defend against leg kicks or counter-grappling maneuvers. Sigh, we’ll never truly know how this clash would unfold.​

While the boxer vs. MMA fighter debate remains unresolved, fans and pundits have long speculated on the outcome of gym enthusiasts challenging seasoned mixed martial artists.​

There is one debate that boxing and MMA fans can agree on

​Bradley Martyn, a well-known fitness influencer and bodybuilder, has stirred the pot by claiming he could take on professional MMA fighters in street fights, leveraging his significant size and strength. Standing at 6’3″ and weighing around 260 pounds, Martyn believes his physicality gives him an edge over trained fighters.

This bold assertion hasn’t gone unnoticed in the MMA community.

Notably, during an appearance on Martyn’s podcast, former UFC star Nate Diaz didn’t mince words. When Martyn suggested he could overpower Diaz in a street fight, Diaz calmly retorted, “You’re an influencer brother.”

Martyn, who routinely has had mixed martial artists in his crib, tends to ask them the same question. Before Islam Makhachev’s fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 311, one of his fellow podcasters actually made a point to ask Islam how Martyn would do in an MMA setting.

The UFC lightweight champion, without a second thought, offered a proposition. Makhachev claimed they had two guys in the back, ready to tussle whenever Martyn was.

Martyn, however, laughed it off. To be fair to him, at this point, this question has become a part of his gimmick, and it garners a lot of views. So there is no sense in stopping it. That said, the internet and probably deep down, he knows how a fight with a trained mixed martial artist would turn out.