“Gave Floyd Mayweather a Hard Time”: Joe Rogan Calls Emanuel Augustus’ Unorthodox Boxing Style ‘Deceptive’

Joe Rogan never shies away from giving credit where it’s due, and in a recent chat with Mike Rowe, the UFC commentator turned his attention to one of boxing’s most underrated talents, Emanuel Augustus.

Explaining what made the boxer so unique, Rogan called his unpredictable approach “deceptive” and a nightmare to deal with in the ring.

“You know who Emanuel Augustus is? That guy is an artist… He’s dancing but he also has an understanding of distance that is fantastic. He is really good at avoiding punches, his head movement even with this unorthodox dancing style is fantastic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)



The JRE host went on to play a clip of Augustus live during the show that had Augustus moving sideways awkwardly, throwing good one-twos and creating unconventional angles to strike.

Rogan also tried to put this style into perspective for Rowe and told him about the time Augustus fought Floyd Mayweather.

“Floyd Mayweather said he was the most skilled opponent he ever fought.”

How did Mayweather fare against Augustus?

Mayweather Jr. 50-0 in his professional career that has seen him defeat the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya to name a few. These men are legends in their own right but nobody gave him a run for his money like Augustus did.

Augustus, aka “The Drunken Master faced Mayweather in 2000, when ‘Money’ was almost halfway through his undefeated record with 23-0. Augustus, in contrast to Mayweather’s defensive technique had a rather flamboyant approach to his game and a record of 22-16-4 at the time was a testament to that style.

Despite the disparity, Augustus gave Mayweather a real challenge, breaking down his shield wall, even bloodying his nose in an unforgettable nine-round scorcher. However, in the end, Mayweather prevailed after Augustus’ corner stopped the fight. Mayweather, otherwise frugal in his compliments, called Augustus a ‘true warrior’ after the fight was over.

What made Augustus unique was his unpredictable, almost dance-like style that kept Mayweather on his toes.

Though Augustus retired in 2011 with a 38-34-6 record, his legacy lives on as the man who left an indelible mark on one of boxing’s greatest champions.