Khabib Nurmagomedov Rekindles His 6-Year-Old Challenge to Floyd Mayweather

It’s been just 4 years since the Dagestani fighter hung up his gloves and left an untouchable legacy behind in the octagon. But since then, all the fans have been wanting to see is a return from Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Seeing him retire unbeaten at 29-0 seemingly at the peak of his powers just did not sit right with UFC fans. But Khabib’s reason for retiring is something any son can relate to, after the passing of his father, the man who was with him for every single one of his fights, it just didn’t feel the same for him.

Now, years after his decision that shocked the UFC world, his coach, Javier Mendez posted a video, trying to give fans a glimpse of ‘The Eagle’s’ training. The video, shot in 2019, was taken at the American Kickboxing Academy Gym in San Jose, California.

In the video, ‘The Eagle’ was working on his striking as he practiced some shadow boxing. Mendez, the head coach, started videotaping him, asking him to go faster. The head coach then popped the question, “Floyd Mayweather, here we come.” To which Khabib responded, “Why not?”

Although it sounded like some playful banter, knowing Khabib and his competitiveness, he would not hesitate to step into the ring even with Mayweather. But Mendez had to remind the Dagestani that he wouldn’t be able to take him down in the boxing ring.

The wholesome video between the fighter and the head coach seemed to have brought back memories for Khabib, who reposted the video on his story. Fans in the comments section predictably had only one reaction: ‘Bring Khabib back.’

And even as it seems otherwise, the Mayweather callout may not have been a joke. Because if UFC fans remember, the Dagestani fighter officially called him out back in 2018.

Khabib callout to Floyd Mayweather

2018 was the year that changed it all for ‘The Eagle.’ He put on record-breaking numbers in his fight against Conor McGregor and easily overcame his biggest fight to date.

Soaring high on Cloud 9, the Dagestani fighter was everywhere after that, attending boxing events and getting a lot of attention from the media.

So when Khabib ran into Floyd’s manager Leonard Ellerbe at an event, he took the opportunity to call out the unbeaten boxer officially. “Hey, let’s go, Floyd, we have to fight now. 50-0 vs 27-0, two guys that never lose.” he said as he stood next to Ellerbe.

Khabib then went on to explain why he was the only ‘King’ in the jungle, “Because he can not drop McGregor, but I drop McGregor easily, that’s why let’s go.” It wasn’t anything like Khabib’s usual call outs, though, because he looked almost star-struck standing next to Ellerbe.

The UFC champ was all smiles as he embraced Floyd’s manager after his callout — Almost giving us the idea that it was Ellerbe who probably told him to call ‘Money’ out for a clip.