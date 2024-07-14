Jaron Ennis vs. David Avanesyan Purse and Payouts: ‘Boots’ Reportedly Bags Nearly USD 4 Million With TKO Win Over ‘Ava’

Jaron Ennis’s Armenian challenger, David Avanesyan, put a lot of resistance in the initial rounds of their IBF welterweight title fight. But the damage he took proved too much to continue after the sixth round. After witnessing Ennis’ enthralling TKO victory, fans are currently speculating how much money these welterweight boxers earned from this showdown.

This was Ennis’s first title defense and he proved his worth as the IBF welterweight king for the very first time after fans had derided him for receiving the title from Terence Crawford without a fight.

However, Ennis couldn’t have imagined that he would bag his biggest fight purse in his comeback fight after a three-year layoff.

A report from ‘The Sportster’ revealed that the Philadelphia native walked home about $3.315M richer after the encounter.

Well, it can be certainly said that he reaped the benefits of changing his promotion. A few months ago, reports revealed that he joined the noted promoter Eddie Hearn’s, ‘Matchroom Boxing’, the biggest in the sport and it seems to be working out rather well for him and his accountant!

But what about his rival? Unfortunately, it all depends on what your stock is in the market right now? How many behinds can you put on seats and how many people will pay to watch you! Of course, then there is the contract!

So in several cases where the fight purses of the boxers competing in the same match differ by millions.

Avanesyan earned less than one-sixth of Ennis

Avanesyan may have endured a loss in the encounter against Ennis. But the fact that he would make only one-sixth of what his rival earned might shock fans.

A ‘The Sportster’ revealed that the Armenian would only pocket around $585k from the encounter. It’s not a lot compared to Ennis but compared to how much mainstream UFC fighters make, a cool half mil is not a bad way to go!

This is how things work in the sport of boxing. The rules of the IBF dictate that 85% of the total allotted fight purse should go to the champion. This is why Ennis made more than $3M from the fight while ‘Ava’s’ earnings couldn’t even clock $600k.

That said, it’s still early days for him and when he starts winning again, the purse is just gonna keep getting heavier.