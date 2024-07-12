Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of ‘Boots’ and ‘Ava’ for This Weekend’s Showdown

IBF welterweight champion, Jaron Ennis has a new opponent in David Avanesyan after original challenger, Codey Crowley pulled out at the last minute due to a retina-related issue. This will be Ennis’ first title defense ever since he was crowned the champion back in 2021. This also means that the upcoming July 13 fight will ensure the biggest paycheck of his career.

In fact, as per reports from NY Fights, both Ennis and his Armenian challenger will take home a fortune with Matchroom Boxing securing the rights by outbidding the rivals, offering a $3.9 million purse for the fight.

85% of the PPV cuts will go to the champ as per the stipulations from IBF while the rest is for the challenger. Ultimately, this will most likely bump up ‘Boots’ Ennis’ takeaway to $3.315 million while Avanesyan is expected to make $585,000.

Moreover, the undefeated champion will have the support of his home crowd as the 31-0 boxer makes his first appearance as a world champion in Philly, also his first in six years.

In addition to that the fighter has promised fireworks for his homecoming at the Wells Fargo Center.

Ennis promises a thriller at Wells Fargo

Coming from a thumping win over Roiman Villa in 2023, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is carrying momentum to his first title defense. He knocked out the WW contender in the tenth round at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

This win not only cemented his glory but also secured him a path straight to the crown held by Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.

The stars were all aligned for an epic showdown between Ennis and Crawford but as fate would have it, Ennis was named the champion after ‘Bud’ decided to step aside.

While that bout did not become a reality, his homecoming is about to be grand as the fighter promises a thriller of a 12-rounder on Saturday. According to Boxing Scene, Ennis during Thursday’s presser said,

“It’s a blessing to be able to fight here, and I’m ready to put on a show and look good doing it. Beat him up, break him down, get the stoppage and have my fun. I feel that I am going to thrive here and put on a beautiful show. I’m fighting at home, I’m comfortable, I’m on the couch with my feet up, so it’s going to be a great show.”

Whereas his father and coach, Derrick Ennis predicted the bout to not go beyond five rounds. Exuding confidence Ennis on the other hand promised a show, saying,

“It’s going to be turned up in here. Fireworks,” Ennis said. “It’s going to be lit up, and I’m excited. You are going to see a beautiful show, and I’m going to show the world and the 147-pound division that I am the best.”

Can Ennis extend his KO streak to 29 or will the veteran champion prove his mettle and upset the champion? Only time will tell but on paper, there’s no writing off Ennis nor Avanesyan.