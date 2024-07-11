Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and Russia

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, who has been making waves with his incredible performances lately, will take on Armenia’s David Avanesyan on July 13 at Wells Fargo Center in his home state, Philadelphia. Ennis’ rise to the top has been nothing short of spectacular, and fans would not want to miss the IBF welterweight title holder in action.

While the July 13 event will go underway at 8 pm, the main event ring walks are scheduled for 10:37 PM CT as per the official DAZN site, where you can catch the action. Fans from all over the world will be tuning in for the event, and this list of fight card timings across 20 countries will ensure that no one misses even a second of the action.

Country(Time Zone) Fight card starts Main event ring walks USA(ET) 7:00 PM 10:37 PM Canada (ET) 7:00 PM 10:00 PM UK (BMT) 1:00 AM (14 July) 3:37 AM (14 July) Australia (AEDT) 7:00 AM 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM 11:37 PM Spain (CET) 2:00 AM (14 July) 4:37 AM (14 July) Denmark (CEST) 2:00 AM (14 July) 4:37 AM (14 July) Sweden (CEST) 2:00 AM (14 July) 4:37 AM (14 July) Ireland (IST) 1:00 AM (14 July) 3:37 AM (14 July) Italy (CEST) 2:00 AM (14 July) 4:37 AM (14 July) Argentina (ART) 9:00 PM 11:37 PM Ukraine (EEST) 3:00 AM (14 July) 5:37 AM (14 July) Mexico (CST) 7:00 PM 9:37 PM China (CST) 8:00 AM (14 July) 10:37 AM (14 July) Japan (JST) 9:00 AM (14 July) 11:37 AM (14 July) Philippines (PHT) 4:00 AM 7:00 AM India (IST) 5:30 AM (14 July) 8:07 AM (14 July) Bangladesh (BST) 2:00 AM 5:00 AM Saudi Arabia (AST) 3:00 AM (14 July) 5:37 AM (14 July) South Africa (SAST) 2:00 AM (14 July) 4:37 AM (14 July) UAE (GST) 4:00 AM (14 July) 6:37 AM(14 July)

While ‘Boots’ is gearing up for his first title defense after his win in 2023, Avanesyan is coming off a stoppage win after he suffered a heavy-handed TKO loss against Terence Crawford in 2022. Hence, from the looks of it, this will be a tough test for the young champ as he goes up against an experienced challenger, desperate to prove his worth.

Interestingly, Ennis claims to be unbothered by the hometown presence, although he is eyeing a decisive win to keep the winning streak alive.

Ennis is focused and determined to face the challenges

Trained by two brothers who were reputed in their times, Ennis has evolved to be a well-rounded fighter over the years. He can move, he has the power, he can brawl, he can box and most importantly he can switch hit. That’s one skill that has become alien these days. With 28 KOs to his name, ‘Boots’ was touted as the next big thing in WW and his performances proved that he was here to stay.

Now, Ennis is looking to put his stamp on the division and extend his legacy, which is something easier said than done. That is why he is taking the challenge one day at a time, and has decided to remain composed despite the match being in his hometown in Philly. Ringtv.com even quoted him saying,

“It’s going to come. The big fights are going to come. I have to stay patient, keep beating whoever they put in front of me, and it’s going to come.”

Optimistic about the coming days, Ennis, unlike fighters of his age, is on stead legs, patient, and calculated. In fact, he claimed that he is ready to take on whoever is put in front of him, as the glory, glamour, and legacy will follow naturally.