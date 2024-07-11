mobile app bar

Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and Russia

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and Russia

David Avanesyan, Jaron Ennis
Credit: Instagram

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, who has been making waves with his incredible performances lately, will take on Armenia’s David Avanesyan on July 13 at Wells Fargo Center in his home state, Philadelphia. Ennis’ rise to the top has been nothing short of spectacular, and fans would not want to miss the IBF welterweight title holder in action.

While the July 13 event will go underway at 8 pm, the main event ring walks are scheduled for 10:37 PM CT as per the official DAZN site, where you can catch the action. Fans from all over the world will be tuning in for the event, and this list of fight card timings across 20 countries will ensure that no one misses even a second of the action.

Country(Time Zone)Fight card startsMain event ring walks
USA(ET)7:00 PM10:37 PM
Canada (ET)7:00 PM10:00 PM
UK (BMT)1:00 AM (14 July)3:37 AM (14 July)
Australia (AEDT)7:00 AM10:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)9:00 PM11:37 PM
Spain (CET)2:00 AM (14 July)4:37 AM (14 July)
Denmark (CEST)2:00 AM (14 July)4:37 AM (14 July)
Sweden (CEST)2:00 AM (14 July)4:37 AM (14 July)
Ireland (IST)1:00 AM (14 July)3:37 AM (14 July)
Italy (CEST)2:00 AM (14 July)4:37 AM (14 July)
Argentina (ART)9:00 PM11:37 PM
Ukraine (EEST)3:00 AM (14 July)5:37 AM (14 July)
Mexico (CST)7:00 PM9:37 PM
China (CST)8:00 AM (14 July)10:37 AM (14 July)
Japan (JST)9:00 AM (14 July)11:37 AM (14 July)
Philippines (PHT)4:00 AM7:00 AM
India (IST)5:30 AM (14 July)8:07 AM (14 July)
Bangladesh (BST)2:00 AM5:00 AM
Saudi Arabia (AST)3:00 AM (14 July)5:37 AM (14 July)
South Africa (SAST)2:00 AM (14 July)4:37 AM (14 July)
UAE (GST)4:00 AM (14 July)6:37 AM(14 July)

While ‘Boots’ is gearing up for his first title defense after his win in 2023, Avanesyan is coming off a stoppage win after he suffered a heavy-handed TKO loss against Terence Crawford in 2022. Hence, from the looks of it, this will be a tough test for the young champ as he goes up against an experienced challenger, desperate to prove his worth.

Interestingly, Ennis claims to be unbothered by the hometown presence, although he is eyeing a decisive win to keep the winning streak alive.

Ennis is focused and determined to face the challenges

Trained by two brothers who were reputed in their times, Ennis has evolved to be a well-rounded fighter over the years. He can move, he has the power, he can brawl, he can box and most importantly he can switch hit. That’s one skill that has become alien these days. With 28 KOs to his name, ‘Boots’ was touted as the next big thing in WW and his performances proved that he was here to stay.

Now, Ennis is looking to put his stamp on the division and extend his legacy, which is something easier said than done. That is why he is taking the challenge one day at a time, and has decided to remain composed despite the match being in his hometown in Philly. Ringtv.com even quoted him saying,

“It’s going to come. The big fights are going to come. I have to stay patient, keep beating whoever they put in front of me, and it’s going to come.”

Optimistic about the coming days, Ennis, unlike fighters of his age, is on stead legs, patient, and calculated. In fact, he claimed that he is ready to take on whoever is put in front of him, as the glory, glamour, and legacy will follow naturally.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these