“Bald Bit*h”: UFC Fans Slam Dana White After New Boxing Venture Kicks Off Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Promotions

It’s being promoted as one of the biggest fights in recent years. Yet, UFC fans are still more than willing to voice their hatred towards Dana White – even on social media posts unrelated to the UFC.

The fight in question is the September 13th boxing match between Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Terence Crawford. Canelo will be defending all the major super-middleweight titles against Terence Crawford, a fighter deemed by many to be the true best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

Crawford, who boasts an incredible 41-0 record, has won world championships across four divisions. This progression has seen him climb from lightweight up to super-welterweight.

In a social media post shared yesterday, Crawford promoted a press conference for the fight via Zuffa Boxing’s Instagram page. “What’s up, everybody? It’s your boy, Terence Crawford,” began the former undisputed welterweight and light welterweight champion. “We’re going to be starting a press conference Friday in Riyadh. It’s Riyadh season, baby. Let’s get to it.”

Dana White announced earlier this week that Zuffa Boxing would be the title bestowed upon TKO’s boxing venture. And the announcement fulfilled a long-term ambition for the UFC boss.

This comes after confirmation that White and Saudi Arabian executive Turki Al-Sheikh planned to join forces for a promotional venture earlier this year. And the mega fight between Canelo and Crawford will be the first promoted by White’s new promotion. But the excitement did little to distract UFC fans from their mission, as the comments section explicitly revealed.

The usual comments calling for White to “Strip Jon Jones” began to appear quickly after the post was published. Some comments even took specific aim at White, emphasizing UFC fans’ frustration with his lack of action over Jones’ ducking of interim champ Tom Aspinall.

“Strip Jon you bald bit*h, he just said he doesn’t care about fighting rn,” read one comment. “DANA WHITE YOU HAVE GROWN COMPLACENT AND UFC FANS ARE SICK OF YOU,” read another very personal slander.

But there were also insulting comments related to Zuffa Boxing. It perhaps suggests that UFC fans were hoping that White would resolve the Jones/Aspinall saga before moving on to new ventures.

“Dana I don’t give a f**k about boxing,” responder an angry user. “How about you promote the UFC on their page instead of some oil-funded boxing nobody who watches UFC wants to watch boxing, it’s boring,” wrote another frustrated UFC fan.

Jon Jones walks out of interview after Aspinall question

For furious UFC fans, Jones ’ latest actions might’ve provided a positive sign regarding his unbooked showdown with Aspinall. Speaking to Kyle Forgeard on the Full Send podcast, the heavyweight champion was asked what the UFC would have to do to get him to sign up for the Aspinall title match.

Despite it being a casual, conversational interview, the question clearly touched a nerve with Jones. The heavyweight champion concluded the interview, walking out on Forgeard. “You said something real wild and off the cuff,” laughed Jones uncomfortably, as he stood up to leave prematurely. “I’ll see you guys later.”

Forgeard admitted to acting unprofessionally with his questioning. He cited his and Jones’ alcohol consumption prior to and during the interview as the reason for asking the question related to Aspinall. Regardless of how much alcohol Forgeard and Jones had consumed during their meeting, it suggested that Jones is growing tired of fielding questions around the interim champion.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this month, Aspinall doubled down on his claim that he thinks Jones is retired. Jones has fought just once since winning the title in March 2023, defending successfully against Stipe Miocic last November.