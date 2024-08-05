KSI Shares One-Word Reaction to Terence Crawford Posing With Eminem After Defeating Israil Madrimov

Terence Crawford is part of the ever-growing Prime athletes roster that includes superstars like Patrick Mahomes, and Erling Haaland among others. Therefore, it was only natural for part-owner KSI to celebrate Crawford’s win after an impressive performance against Israil Madrimov. The YouTuber shared a picture of Crawford with none other than rap legend Eminem who was in attendance to watch the master at work.

‘Bud’ clinched the WBA super welterweight title in his first fight at 154 pounds, 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 on the judges’ scorecards. Thanks to the win, the 36-year-old has now entered the rarified air of boxers to have achieved four-division champion status.

Crawford took a big risk by taking on Israil Madrimov who was still relatively new in professional boxing. However, the Nebraska native once again proved why he is the pound-for-pound best, securing the win at the end. In fact, he even posed for a picture with Eminem after the fight, which was shared by KSI on Instagram with the caption,

“GOAT.”

The fight started extremely cautiously with both fighters refusing to engage. This did not sit well with the crowd at the arena who began booing and jeering them. However, once the fourth round came along, Crawford became more aggressive with his offense. After that, it was all one-sided, as Madrimov failed to find a response.

Interestingly, the last few seconds of the fight turned reckless as both fighters missed their punches. Still, Crawford was the one who put both gloves up when the fight was over. After the win, the 36-year-old even had a few options in mind regarding his next move.

Crawford agrees to a mega fight on one condition

Crawford and Canelo Alvarez are arguably two of the biggest stars in the sport right now. They are also not far apart in weight thanks to Crawford’s debut at 154 pounds. Hence, it was long speculated that if the American could defeat Madrimov, he might land a mega fight against Alvarez.

Naturally, once Crawford got the win, he was asked about a potential fight with Alvarez. According to Skysports, the boxer replied to this, saying,

“You know what I say, if the money is right, we got to fight.”

Given how fans have been getting exactly the fights they have been clamoring for over the past few years, it will not be a surprise if this fight materializes in the near future.