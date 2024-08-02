Terrence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for ‘Bud’ and ‘The Dream’ This Weekend

After upsetting Errol Spence Jr last year, fan-favorite boxer, Terence Crawford is making a return to the squared circle this weekend. The BMO Stadium in Los Angeles will host the super-fight as ‘Bud’ eyes to rack up his fourth belt when he challenges WBA light middleweight champion, Israil Madrimov. Despite the slow start in ticket sales, the August 3, Saturday’s event is expected to earn both Crawford and Madrimov their biggest paydays yet, given the involvement of Turki Alalshikh.

Yes, the event also marks the U.S. debut of Riyadh Season, the promotional organization led by the president of the Saudi Arabian General Authority.

Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov didn't move 👀 #CrawfordMadrimov l Saturday, 6 ET l ESPN+ PPV 🍿 https://t.co/xaq8OUoXXI pic.twitter.com/Ackon882qJ — ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2024

Even though fans still don’t have any official confirmations regarding the same, the WBA, WBO welterweight champion is expected to make more than the $10 million he earned when he put Spence Jr on skates as per MARCA.

Likewise, Madrimov’s status as a champion will likely warrant him a massive purse. Not to mention, the PPV shares when the prices are set at $79.99 in the United States.

In fact, the hype for this one is through the roof as Crawford boasting his impeccable 40-0 record takes on the undefeated Uzbek fighter, Madrimov who is 10-0-1.

Meanwhile, Madrimov aka ‘The Dream’s’ coach has weighed in his thoughts on the super-fight.

Madrimov’s coach hails Crawford as the champion’s “toughest task”

Crawford made history last year after he handed Spence Jr a devastating R9 TKO loss during their title unification bout in July, becoming the undisputed champion in two weight classes. Now, the switch hitter has his sights set on the junior middleweight division.

As for his opponent, Madrimov, the 29-year-old recently became the WBA super welterweight title holder after he decimated Magomed Kubranov in March.

Reflecting on his fighter’s bout with Crawford, Madrimov’s coach, Joel Diaz in an interview with ProBox Tv shared his thoughts, saying,

“It’s a very tough task. Terence Crawford is the best fighter pound-for-pound and very well-rounded. It’s an honor to work on a plan to beat him. We have a good strategy with a good fighter.”

Acknowledging the American’s greatness, Madrimov according to his coach ain’t taking a day off and is giving his 100% to the craft. In fact, Diaz also mentioned his fighter’s abilities, essentially saying that it won’t be a cakewalk for the 140-lb champion.