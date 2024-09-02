“Let’s Grow Misfits Together”: KSI Gives Anthony Taylor His Flowers After KO Win Over Anderson Silva’s Son

KSI Logan Paul s PRIME Pop-Up in Piccadilly Circus, London, UK, on 10th November 2023 KSI launches the KSI Logan Paul s PRIME Pop-Up in Piccadilly Circus, London, UK, on 10th November 2023, Credit:James Shaw Avalon UNITED KINGDOM, LONDON, London Copyright: xJamesxShawx xAvalonx 0821116025

KSI has given Anthony Taylor his props after the latter’s knockout win over Anderson Silva’s son, Gabriel. After winning KSI’s approval, the former rival suggested working together in order to grow the Misfits brand.

It’s now clear that KSI sees big potential in teaming up with Taylor, and this knockout might just be the start of something exciting for the Misfits crew.

The YouTuber turned boxer started his journey with the sport in 2018 with a win over Joe Weller. Since then he has been active in the sport fighting some big names such as Logan Paul and Tommy Fury amongst others.

However, in 2022, the British YouTuber took a bigger step into the world of boxing by starting his own promotion business, Misfits. Since then, Misfits has been responsible for hosting events that KSI himself often participates in.

Most recently, the past weekend, Misfits organized an event which should have been headlined by KSI taking on two men on the same night.

However, an injury forced him out of the fight. Therefore, Taylor who was supposed to take on him was matched up against MMA legend, Gabriel Silva.

The last minute opponent change did not seem to bother Taylor at all as he put on a statement with his performance.

A straight right hand landed flush and knocked out Silva in the first round and gave Taylor the win.

After the win, KSI tweeted saying, “Gotta give AT his flowers. He cooked.”

Taylor replied to the YouTuber saying,

“Thank you my brother! That means a lot to me. I appreciate you. Let’s grown misfits together.”

Needless to say, Taylor’s recent performance has just made a potential fight with KSI all the more interesting.

KSI’s alter ego to win against Taylor?

In a recent interview, KSI or ‘JJ’ as he is often called, stated that he has two sides to him. One is ‘JJ’ the YouTuber, friend, brother and son who is an extremely likeable character, and the other is KSI.

He stated that when he enters the ring, he completely switches and becomes a version of himself that is uber confident about beating anyone. It doesn’t always work but he’s got that ‘dawg’ in him.

‘JJ’ also made it clear that he was not chasing a fight with Jake Paul anymore and will instead wait for that to happen naturally because he feels it will at one point.

In the meantime, a fight between Anthony Taylor and him will definitely sit well with fans based on the former’s recent performance. Now, only time will tell if ‘JJ’ can channel his inner KSI to bounce back into the win column after his recent loss to Tommy Fury.