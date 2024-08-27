KSI Breaks Down How His Real Side ‘JJ’ Takes a Backseat When He Steps in the Ring

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji AKA ‘KSI’ventured into the world of boxing in 2018 and has since been a staple in the YouTube boxing scene. According to him, there the reason for his success is simple- it is his alter ego ‘KSI’ that turns him into a different beast every time he steps into the boxing ring and ensures he succeeds.

KSI recently sat down for an interview with the ‘High Performance’ podcast, where he talked about having alter egos and how that helps him.

He said that there are two versions of him, one is ‘JJ’, a loving brother, son, friend and YouTuber. The other version is ‘KSI’ , a ferocious boxer, entertainer, rapper and more.

He talked about how JJ is in the back, hiding when he fights!

“JJ is long gone, JJ is in the back. He is in the back hiding. It is all KSI at that point. Because I have done it so many times, I am able to block the human side of me that goes, ‘oh f**k, this is ridiculous’. I feel like I am able to rely on KSI. I know, with him, I don’t have to worry. I know I am going to succeed.”

‼️ KSI speaks about his character ‘KSI’ compared to ‘JJ’ in boxing ️ [Via – High Performance App] pic.twitter.com/EpRlQK0sZ1 — IFN (@IfnBoxing) August 26, 2024



‘JJ’ also added that his alter ego gives him confidence to take on any challenge in the world. He stated that irrespective of who is put in front of him, he feels KSI can secure the win thanks to all the hard work that has been put in.

He also stated that it is his alter ego gives him the confidence to know he can beat arch-rival Jake Paul.

KSI focused on waiting and not chasing a fight with Jake Paul

In the same interview, the 31-year-old also talked about why a potential fight with Paul hasn’t been signed yet.

Well, the issue currently is that Paul is too heavy and KSI is too light. the younger Paul brother is currently preparing for his heavyweight bout against Mike Tyson. So he’s been bulking up for quite some time.

Therefore, the two parties can not come to an agreement on the weight class. ‘JJ’ wants the fight at a certain weight which Paul is not willing to cut down to.

Due to which a fight that the fans have been wanting for years now is not taking place. Exhausted by this nuisance, the YouTuber said that he does not bother with the Jake Paul fight anymore.

He stated that he is content with waiting for it rather than chasing it. KSI feels that Paul will eventually have to concede and come down to his weight at some point.