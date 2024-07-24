“Rather Watch UFC”: Fans Unhappy by Rumors of Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga Fight on Mexican Independence Day

Fans believe a Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga fight on Mexican Independence Day will be quite underwhelming. An Alvarez fight night on the Mexican Independence Weekend has become something of a ritual now. However, while the 34-year-old has gone up against top opponents in the past, his recent choice has left the community pretty disappointed.

According to rumors around the grapevine, Alvarez is looking to finalize a fight against Berlanga for the Mexican Independence Day weekend. However, fans believe that Alvarez, who has faced greats like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Gennady Golovkin in the past, should have gone for a more popular opponent. In fact, the dissatisfaction was quite evident as people poured in with their reactions on social media.

One fan insisted that viewers were better off watching the UFC since Alvarez’s fans won’t force him to choose a better opponent.

“Rather watch UFC… canelo fans won’t put the pressure on him to make the best fights”

Similarly, a second fan believes that the UFC card on the same weekend will do better than Alvarez’s fight.

“UFC card may actually surpass Canelo’s fight”

Naturally, most weren’t happy with Alvarez’s choice, and this fan called the champ a ‘duck’ for picking Berlanga.

“Canelo is really the biggest duck in the sport at this point. Will be watching UFC that night”

On the same note, a fourth fan called out the Mexican for thinking he could outsell the UFC after choosing such an opponent,

“Canelo gonna realize he can’t outsell the ufc with mid opponent”

With the UFC holding its first event at the Sphere on the same weekend, this fan claimed it would be bold of Alvarez to put his fight on Pay Per View.

“Canelo better not put that on Pay Per View Tune-up going against UFC. Will be lightest PPV numbers he ever does if so.”

Meanwhile, a sixth fan wanted to see Alvarez take on David Benavidez instead,

“if he was fighting benavidez it would’ve meant something”

Meanwhile, following the news of Alvarez’s potential fight announcement against Berlanga, Benavidez revealed his plans for the future.

Benavidez to vacate his WBC interim Super Middleweight belt

Fans were desperate for a bout between Alvarez and Benavidez. However, now that the 34-year-old is seemingly taking on Berlanga, many have accused him of ducking the Arizona native.

Well, once Benavidez heard the news about Alvarez’s next opponent, he decided to vacate his WBC interim Super Middleweight title. In fact, the 27-year-old has always mentioned that he feels better at light heavyweight.

Moreover, now that Alvarez made it evident that he does not want Benavidez as his opponent, the Arizona native decided to shift his focus and will be facing the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.