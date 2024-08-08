Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.: Estimated Purses and Payouts for Headliners

This weekend we will get to witness a clash between experience and youth at the highest level when Vergil Ortiz Jr. takes on Serhii Bohachuk. Although the Ukrainian fighter is vastly more experienced, Ortiz Jr. will be aiming to take a massive step forward in his career by adding the interim WBC light middleweight title to his resume. Naturally, the importance of the bout has made fans curious about how much the fighters will stand to earn from this encounter.

Ortiz Jr. is looking at a massive increase in payday compared to his last outing. In his last fight, the American took on Thomas Dulorme, whom he defeated in R1. Reports later claimed that the 26-year-old made an impressive $800,000 for his efforts. Prior to that, Ortiz Jr. took on Fredrick Lawson for which he earned $300,000. Hence, as is the case with any prize fighter, The 26-year-old is looking to maximize his earnings whilst taking on the toughest challenges possible.

Given that Ortiz Jr. is the A-side in the fight, he will be getting the bigger portion of the pie. According to reports, the PPV is split 60-40 between the American and the Ukrainian. As things stand, the 26-year-old is set to make a base salary of $500,000 for the fight. The Ukrainian fighter on the other hand is set to make $350,000.

However, these figures exclude PPV points, and with those taken into consideration, Ortiz Jr. could cross the seven-figure mark in earnings. In fact, if there are more than 500,000 PPV buys, the American fighter stands to make a whopping $2 million, while Bohachuk will walk away with approximately $900,000.

A closer look at Ortiz Jr. vs Bohachuk

Vergil, who has been extremely active this year, is aiming for his third fight in 2024. This comes as a surprise given he had a 16-month break before his first 2024 bout. Interestingly, the bookmakers believe that Serhii Bohachuk is tailor-made for Vergil Ortiz. In terms of technique, Ortiz is the better boxer, and his footwork is superb.

However, Bohachuk is not someone to take lightly given he has finished five of his last six fights. Ortiz Jr. will be throwing bombs right away and aiming to get Bohachuk out as soon as possible. However, the Ukrainian is known for his solid defense and will not be easy to hit. On paper, it seems to be a really close fight between two extremely promising stars, and only time can tell how this one will play out.