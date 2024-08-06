mobile app bar

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.: Date, Time, Streaming Info, Fight Card- a Complete Fan Guide

Kishore R
Published

Vergil Ortiz Jr., Serhii Bohachuk

Vergil Ortiz Jr., Serhii Bohachuk
Credit: Instagram

America’s undefeated KO monster, Vergil Ortiz Jr returns to action this weekend, taking on the more experienced WBC Junior Middleweight champion, Serhii Bohachuk at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on August 10. Ortiz Jr will challenge the Ukrainian for the interim title on Saturday in what will be the American’s fourth bout ever since he moved to 154 lbs last year.

Renowned for his technical prowess and a vast ocean of experience courtesy of his strong amateur background, Bohachuk is touted to have an edge over the 26-year-old challenger’s power and resolve. To the youngster’s defense, he has overcome all of his 21 opponents by way of knockout, and a scrap against the 29-year-old will most likely be a litmus test for the young American.

Fight fans around the world can catch the action live on DAZN Boxing’s application. Furthermore, the ring walks for the Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk bout are scheduled for 11 pm ET / 4 am UK with the event getting underway at 8 pm ET / 1 am UK & 5 pm PT.

Moreover, other than the aforementioned 12-round main-event thriller, the event organized by Golden Boy Promotions partnering in connection with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions will also have several other bouts on the card.

Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk: A fight card overview

The action returns to Las Vegas this weekend as the fight world embraces yet another extravagant boxing fight card – Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk. With the wind in his sails courtesy of his 12-round unanimous decision victory over former interim WBC champion Brian Mendoza on March 30th, Bohachuk is the clear favorite in the matchup and he will look to keep up the momentum as he takes on the undefeated Ortiz Jr.

As support to the main event title fight, #2 WBC-ranked Charles “Bad News” Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) will step out under the shining lights. Following a rather successful Golden Boy debut on the Haney vs. Garcia undercard, securing a sixth-round technical knockout victory over Nathaniel Gallimore, Conwell will try to outdo himself against Khiary Gray. The two are scheduled to duke it out in a 10-round welterweight bout in the co-main event.

Also making his first Golden Boy appearance is Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr who will face Mexico’s  Jesus “Ricky” Perez in a 10-round super lightweight bout. Meanwhile, tickets for Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. are now on sale with fares starting at $34 plus applicable with a limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets also being available for purchase.

