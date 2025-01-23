Start Time of Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim Event in 20+ Countries Including USA, Japan, and More

Naoya Inoue (L) of Japan and Kim Ye-joon of South Korea pose during the official weigh-in ahead of their world super-bantamweight title boxing bout in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan on January 23, 2025. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN (279346470)

Japanese powerhouse Naoya Inoue is set to step into the ring this weekend against Ye Joon Kim in what promises to be a thrilling showdown. As anticipation builds, fans across the globe are gearing up to tune in for this epic clash.

To help you stay on top of the action, we’ve got all the crucial details, including the start times for the event in over 20 countries, so you won’t miss a moment of the action!

Start times for Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim

Country Fight Card Start Time Main Event Start Time USA 4:15 a.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. PT (Jan. 24) 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. PT (Jan. 24) Canada 4:15 a.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. PT (Jan. 24) 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. PT (Jan. 24) Mexico 3:15 a.m. CST / 12:15 a.m. PST (Jan. 24) 5:00 a.m. CST / 2:00 a.m. PST (Jan. 24) Brazil 6:15 a.m. BRT / 3:15 a.m. AMT (Jan. 24) 8:00 a.m. BRT / 5:00 a.m. AMT (Jan. 24) Argentina 6:15 a.m. ART (Jan. 24) 8:00 a.m. ART (Jan. 24) UK 9:15 a.m. GMT (Jan. 24) 11:00 a.m. GMT (Jan. 24) Ireland 9:15 a.m. GMT (Jan. 24) 11:00 a.m. GMT (Jan. 24) France 10:15 a.m. CET (Jan. 24) 12:00 p.m. CET (Jan. 24) Russia 12:15 p.m. MSK (Jan. 24) 2:00 p.m. MSK (Jan. 24) Ukraine 11:15 a.m. EET (Jan. 24) 1:00 p.m. EET (Jan. 24) China 5:15 p.m. CST (Jan. 24) 7:00 p.m. CST (Jan. 24) Japan 6:15 p.m. JST (Jan. 24) 8:00 p.m. JST (Jan. 24) South Korea 6:15 p.m. KST (Jan. 24) 8:00 p.m. KST (Jan. 24) Singapore 5:15 p.m. SGT (Jan. 24) 7:00 p.m. SGT (Jan. 24) India 2:45 p.m. IST (Jan. 24) 4:30 p.m. IST (Jan. 24) UAE 12:15 p.m. GST (Jan. 24) 2:00 p.m. GST (Jan. 24) Saudi Arabia 11:15 a.m. AST (Jan. 24) 1:00 p.m. AST (Jan. 24) South Africa 10:15 a.m. SAST (Jan. 24) 12:00 p.m. SAST (Jan. 24) Australia 2:15 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 25) 4:00 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 25) New Zealand 4:15 a.m. NZDT (Jan. 25) 6:00 a.m. NZDT (Jan. 25)

Keys to Victory for Naoya Inoue

Also known as “The Monster,” Inoue has built a reputation for delivering electrifying performances, turning his fights into must-see events. Inoue’s relentless pressure is one of the many reasons he’s so dominant in the ring. His ability to dictate the pace early and overwhelm his opponents has allowed him to score 25 KOs in a 28-0 undefeated career.

He will be looking to establish this trademark pressure against Kim, who replaces Sam Goodman on short notice. If he can successfully do that, this will be a rather short night for both fighters.

For Kim, surviving those early exchanges will be a tall order. Interestingly, the young boxer is nicknamed ‘Paquiweather’ after two of the greatest boxers of this generation. He has the style to be able to counter Inoue but relative inexperience in big matches could make this a tall order for Kim. He also believes that his size can play a factor against Inoue, who is not a natural 122 lbs fighter.

I can be the stronger fighter. I can beat Inoue by pushing him back, using my skills to impact him with different punching angles. Inoue is used to opponents giving ground and trying to survive. I think the key to beating him is smart aggression.”

Hopefully, it is as interesting a fight as it sounds on paper.