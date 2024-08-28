Naoya Inoue’s Ripped Physique Sparks Bruce Lee Comparisons Ahead of TJ Doheny Showdown

With mere days remaining for his Tokyo return against TJ Doheny, undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue has left the fandom in awe. Curious how? Well, ‘The Monster’s’ incredible conditioning and ripped physique have got the community drooling over him, even leading to comparisons with late actor, Bruce Lee!

Recently, Sporting News deputy Editor and boxing pundit, Tom Gray shared a picture of the undefeated Jap shredded to the core, evoking a note-worthy comparison with Lee. Posting a collage of the two side by side, he lauded Inoue with a brief caption that read,

“The first guy that came to mind when I saw this photo of @naoyainoue_410 was @brucelee…Incredible conditioning.”

In fact, the 31-year-old in his prime physique reminded Gray of the late icon, shredded and ripped, flaunting his immaculate condition. Earlier, Inoue himself had taken to social media, posting a few pictures of his insane physique with the caption –

“Training one week before the match has finished! The body of a super bantamweight is starting to take shape…”

Now with the aficionado re-sharing the picture, the fandom took notice and quickly bombarded the post with their takes. One such fan noted,

“Bruce Lee<<<<Naoya Inoue.”

Whereas another ardent fan upped the ante with an eye-catching comment, indirectly deeming that Inoue is the modern version of what Lee wanted himself to be.

“Inoue is literally everything Bruce Lee wanted to be.

Others simply agreed with the boxing pundit’s comparison, deeming that it was spot on while another fan came up with a creative comment.

“Thought the same thing.”

“Well.. ip man for me.”

In a few days, the Japanese sensation will make his return to the squared circle, taking on the former IBF Super Bantamweight champion, TJ Doheny on September 3 in Tokyo.

And here’s what you need to know about the card.

Naoya Inoue vs TJ Doheny card detailed

Fight fans are bracing for a stellar super bantamweight fight as undefeated undisputed 4-division boxing champion, Naoya Inoue (27-0) makes a grand return to Tokyo. ‘The Monster’ will put his titles on the line against a veteran southpaw, TJ ‘Power’ Doheny in what seems to be the Irish fighter’s last stand, his last crack at the title.

The main event bout between the two is slated to start at 2:30 am ET in the US and at 11:30 p.m. PT, whereas the ring walks are expected to commence at 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. PT with ESPN taking the streaming rights in the US and Skysports in the UK.

After his spectacular win against Luis Nery, the upcoming bout will mark the 28th fight in Inoue’s career.

Besides the super bantamweight action, the card is packed with several other bouts in the welterweight, bantamweight, and super bantamweight categories.

Fighting on the same card, Japan’s Yoshiki Takei will take on Daigo Higa for the WBO bantamweight title in the co-main event while 41-year-old Venezuelan boxer, Ismael Barroso is scheduled to face Andy Hiraoka at junior welterweight.

Jin Sasaki vs. Qamil Balla is another bout in the welterweight category that has gathered a lot of attention. Not to mention the all-Japanese card opener between Toshiki Shimomachi and Ryuya Tsugawa.

The two warriors are slated to fight for the Japanese super bantamweight title and promise a lot in terms of action.