Start Time Of Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. In 20+ Countries Including USA, Ukraine, and UK

Undefeated knockout artist, Vergil Ortz Jr is stepping up his game and taking on a big name in this week’s bonanza in the octagon. Ortiz Jr boasts an unblemished record of 21-0 will all his win coming via. And he will look to repeat those performances when he takes on the interim WBC junior middleweight title at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on August 10.

The title bout serves as the main event of Golden Promotions’ Saturday night thriller. While this is a massive step up in competition for the young Ortiz Jr, the upcoming bout against the Ukrainian is certainly going to be a litmus test for the young American. For those of you who want to catch the action live, here are the starting times across 20 plus countries.

Country(Time Zone) Event Start Main Card USA(ET) 8:00 PM (August 10) 11:00 PM (August 10) Canada (ET) 8:00 PM (August 10) 11:00 PM (August 10) UK (BST) 1:00 AM (August 11) 4:00 AM (August 11) Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM (August 11) 1:00 PM (August 11) New Zealand (NZST) 12:00 PM (August 11) 3:00 PM (August 11) Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM (August 10) 12:00 AM (August 11) France(CEST) 2:00 AM (August 11) 5:00 AM (August 11) Sweden (CEST) 2: 00 AM (August 11) 5:00 AM (August 11) Ireland (GMT) 1:00 AM (August 11) 4:00 AM (August 11) Italy (CEST) 2:00 AM (August 11) 5:00 AM (August 11) Argentina (ART) 9:00 PM (August 10) 12:00 AM (August 11) Ukraine(EEST) 3:00 AM (August 11) 6:00 AM (August 11) Mexico (CDMX) 7:00 PM (August 10) 10:00 PM (August 10) China (CST) 8:00 AM (August 11) 11:00 AM (August 11) Japan (JST) 9:00 AM (August 11) 12:00 AM (August 11) UAE (GST) 4:00 AM (August 11) 7:00 AM (August 11) India (IST) 5:30 AM (August 11) 8:30 AM (August 11) Bangladesh (BST) 2:00 AM 5:00 AM Russia (MSK) 3:00 AM (August 11) 6:00 AM (August 11) South Africa (SAST) 2:00 AM (August 11) 5:00 AM (August 11) Saudi Arabia (AST) 3:00 AM (August 11) 6:00 AM (August 11)

Fans can also catch the action live on DAZN Boxing’s streaming application from anywhere around the world with the ring walks of both fighters slated to be around 11 pm ET / 4 am UK with the event getting underway at 8 pm ET / 1 am UK & 5 pm PT.

Furthermore, ahead of his hotly anticipated matchup, the Texan revealed his thoughts on how the scrap will possibly pan out.

Vergil Ortiz Jr promises a war – “There’s going to be no boxing”

The 26-year-old Texas native will have the biggest bout of his career when he gets into the ring for a 12-round banger with Serhii for the interim belt.

While Ortiz Jr had success laying out his previous competition (all of them), his power will be tested by the older Ukrainian, renowned for his fight IQ.

⚠️ Serhii Bohachuk ➕Vergil Ortiz Jr. = 𝟒𝟓 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝟒𝟒 𝐊𝐎𝐬 Don't miss it, LIVE on DAZN August 10 pic.twitter.com/KbbNTS22bC — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) August 2, 2024

Prior to the upcoming fight, the young American sat down with Dan Rafael and shared his thoughts.

With the two being former sparring partners, Ortiz Jr got candid and said,

“It’s going to be a good fight. We used to spar a lot. It’s going to be close quarters the whole time. There’s going to be no boxing.

In fact, the American is very familiar with the Ukrainian’s work and furthermore complimented the WBC interim champion’s consistency and pressure fighting style.