Start Time of Terrence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov in USA, Uzbekistan, Mexico, and 20+ Countries

After decimating Errol Spence Jr. last year to become the undisputed welterweight champion, boxing Pound 4 Pound great, Terence Crawford is readying for a return to the squared circle this weekend. The WBA & WBO WW champion is going up the scales to fight WBA light middleweight champion, Israil Madrimov, in a massive legacy fight for his fourth division belt.

The fight will take in Los Angeles’s BMO Stadium on August 3, Saturday in what will be one of the biggest fight cards to be staged on American soil. Now, for those who want to catch the switch hitter live in action, here are the start times for the Super Fight in 20-plus countries and multiple time zones.

Country(Time Zone) Event kickoff Main event walkouts USA(ET) 4:30 PM 11:30 PM (August 3) Canada (ET) 4:30 PM 11:30 PM (August 3) UK (BST) 9:30 PM 4:30 AM (August 4) Australia (AEDT) 6:30 AM (August 4) 1:30 PM (August 4) New Zealand (NZST) 8:30 AM (August 4) 3:30 PM (August 4) Brazil (BRT) 5:30 PM 12:00 AM (August 4) Spain (CET) 10:30 PM 5:30 AM (August 4) Poland (CET) 10:30 PM 5:30 AM (August 4) France (CET) 10:30 PM 5:30 AM (August 4) Italy (CET) 10:30 PM 5:30 AM (August 4) Argentina (ART) 5:30 PM 12:30 AM (August 4) Russian (MSK) 11:30 PM 6:30 AM (August 4) Mexico (CDT) 3:30 PM 10:30 PM (August 3) China (CST) 4:30 AM (August 4) 11:30 AM (August 4) Japan (JST) 5:30 AM (August 4) 12:30 PM (August 4) Ukraine (EEST) 10:30 PM 5:30 AM (August 4) India (IST) 2:00 AM (August 4) 9:00 AM (August 4) UAE(UAE) 7:30 PM 2:30 AM (August 4) Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:30 PM 1:30 AM (August 4) South Africa (SAST) 10:30 PM 5:30 AM (August 4) Uzbekistan (UZT) 2:30 AM (August 4) 9:30 AM (August 4)

Fight fans across the world can tune into the action live on DAZN Boxing’s streaming platform. The bout will be streamed live on DAZN pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide. Moreover, for fans who don’t have access yet, the PPV is available for £24.99 in the UK & $79.99 here in the US.

The million-dollar question now is can ‘Bud’ put on another incredible performance and snag the belt in another weight class? Or will the Uzbek pugilist stop the American welterweight’s advance and put a full stop to his ambitions? Well, former cruiserweight champion, Tony Bellew has a straight answer for you.

Bellew foresees Crawford winning on Saturday

On Saturday, Crawford aka ‘Bud’ will foray into the unknown, aiming for a fourth belt as he makes his junior middleweight/light middleweight debut against champion Madrimov. Despite jumping the scales to 154 lbs, the American is going straight for the money, challenging the champion for his belt in an effort to set up a mega-fight with Saul Canelo Alvarez.

Dropping his thoughts on the upcoming fight was boxing commentator and British champion, Tony Bellew. In an exclusive to DAZN, the Brit picked Crawford to remain undefeated, essentially betting his money on the 36-year-old. He said,

“I’d find it hard to back against Madrimov against most opponents, but Crawford is something special…You’re looking at one of the best fighters of his generation and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. Madrimov is an excellent fighter with many great qualities, and you’ve heard Eddie [Hearn] talk about how good he is. He might have some good moments in the fight, but Crawford is on another level to most fighters, and I think he’ll win again.”

Though he did not take away anything from the Uzbek fighter, according to Bellew, Crawford is a generational talent and he predicted the American to do what he does best – decimate champions and rack up more titles.