“The Level of Drama”: Ariel Helwani Puts Boxing at a Higher Pedestal Over MMA Going Into 2025

There’s a reason boxing has remained the more popular sport across the world, despite MMA’s audience growing leaps and bounds over the last few years. Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani believes this trend is likely to continue in 2025 as well.

Boxing had a bit of a low phase in between, where the biggest and best fights were not being made, which was affecting the sport. However, that problem seems to have been rectified before it was too late for the sport. Speaking about this resurgence and comparing the levels of excitement between it and MMA, the scribe said,

“The drama, the storylines, the fights to come, the fights being rumored, the fights that are being made in the sport is at an all time high. I mean, comparing it to my other love of mixed martial arts, the level of drama in boxing right now and the level of drama in MMA… the things to talk about, the things to sink your teeth into is so much better in the world of boxing.”

Which sport has more buzz heading into 2025, boxing or MMA? #ArielxAde pic.twitter.com/M7JNGaAZja — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) January 14, 2025

As 2025 unfolds, it will be fascinating to see if Helwani’s prediction holds true. However, with the UFC being the only MMA promotion in the world capable of making global events, there’s a good chance it will. Besides, UFC’s biggest champions have been refusing to fight the respective no.1 contenders in their divisions.

Undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones has asked for an ungodly sum of money to even consider fighting interim champion Tom Aspinall to unify the titles.

Jon Jones wants “f**k you money” to unify titles with Tom Aspinall after #UFC309. “I want to be compensated to the point where if I won or if I lost, then it really wouldn’t matter.” pic.twitter.com/4wM1j4TQLk — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 17, 2024



Light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira also seems to be on the same boat. He has repeatedly refused to fight Magomed Ankalaev. The UFC has also indulged him by pairing him up with strikers.

However, 2025 might finally see both of these fights happening. But can they hold a candle to the situation if the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight finally gets official?

Boxing’s “biggest year”

Turki Alalshikh, the influential chairman of the Saudi Sports Authority, has teased a groundbreaking schedule for 2025 that could shake up the boxing world.

While the exact details remain under wraps, Alalshikh hinted at a series of monumental matchups, including the long-rumored fight between Crawford and Alvarez.

“They talk a lot about the fights, but what happens in the end is that the final answer is with us. Prepare soon for announcing the biggest schedule for the year in boxing history.”

They talk a lot about the fights, but what happens in the end is that the final answer is with us. Prepare soon for announcing the biggest schedule for the year in boxing history. — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 13, 2025

While his statement was ambiguous, it came right after Crawford had talked about shocking the world in 2025 following a meeting with him. Besides, the rumors of Canelo vs Crawford have never been stronger than they are at this point. But it isn’t the only fight to make.

With their first match in 2024 being a closely fought battle, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are set to kick off the year’s schedule on February 22 with a rematch. After that’s it all about what is on Alalshikh’s bucket list and daresay, it’s a deep bucket with fights like Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia II, and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois II.