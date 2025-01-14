Terence Crawford Vows to ‘Shock the World’ as Turki Alalshikh Promises ‘Biggest Year’ for Boxing Following Their Meeting

Apr 20, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Terence Crawford looks on after winning his fight against Amir Khan during the WBO welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-Imagn Images

With Turki Alalshikh firmly in his corner, it appears the rumors of Terence Crawford finally getting a match against Canelo Alvarez might have some truth to it. Fresh off an incredible year that cemented his legacy as one of the sport’s greats, Crawford has now vowed to “shock the world” in 2025 after meeting with the influential Saudi sports authority chairman.

While he maintained ambiguity, Crawford took to social media to announce he was ready to do something unexpected.

“Ima shock the world watch!!! The best is yet to come. I had it in my back pocket this whole time.”

Ima shock the world watch!!! The best is yet to come. I had it in my back pocket this whole time. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) January 13, 2025



The last few days have been countless reports of Alvarez and Crawford allegedly signing the papers for a fight in September. Although official statements are yet to be made regarding the same, Alalshikh has teased a grand schedule for 2025.

“They talk a lot about the fights, but what happens in the end is that the final answer is with us. Prepare soon for announcing the biggest schedule for the year in boxing history.”

They talk a lot about the fights, but what happens in the end is that the final answer is with us. Prepare soon for announcing the biggest schedule for the year in boxing history. — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 13, 2025

Over the past few years, Alalshikh has proved that he has what it takes to secure super fights that otherwise would never have seen the light of day. Fights like Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury or even Francis Ngannou vs Fury would have never taken place in a million lifetimes if it weren’t for Alalshikh’s involvement in the sport.

It has been the consensus for a long time that boxing needed a singular regulating authority that could consistently organize great matchups. While Alalshikh can’t officially claim the title, he has brought Saudi investment to the sport, which seems to be moving the needle the way it should have been for all these years.

And it’s not just the Crawford vs Canelo fight Alalshikh seems to be interested in either.

Alalshikh’s bucket list for 2025

After a blockbuster 2024 featuring commercially successful fights like Fury vs. Usyk and Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, Alalshikh is letting the world know that he’s only getting started.

He has already named five dream fights he wants to see this year: Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia II, and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois II.

Now, whether or not, fans get to witness each and every one of these fights cannot be speculated about at this point. But the year kicks off a with stacked card headlined by the Beterbiev and Bivol’s rematch on February 22. Given how competitive their first fight was, this will be a great way to kick off that bucket list.