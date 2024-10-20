‘Took Him Lightly’: Terence Crawford Shares Verdict as Bakhram Murtazaliev Pulls Major Upset Over Former Champion Tim Tszyu

In a stunning upset, Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu was handed a shocking defeat by undefeated Russian, Bakhram Murtazaliev in their highly anticipated IBF super welterweight title bout in Florida. The fight, which had been heavily hyped, ended in just three rounds, leaving fans and pundits in disbelief.

Boxing champion Terence Crawford weighed in on the surprise result, offering his thoughts on why Tszyu fell short. According to Crawford, Tszyu might have underestimated Murtazaliev, which ultimately led to his unexpected downfall.

Crawford noted that in boxing, taking an opponent lightly can be a costly mistake.

“Tim thought he had an easy one. Took this dude lightly and was worried about other fighters.”

Tim Tszyu faced a shocking defeat in his highly anticipated IBF super welterweight title fight in Florida, losing in just three rounds to undefeated Russian, Bakhram Murtazaliev. The fight started rough for Tszyu, as a jab from Murtazaliev opened a cut in the first round.

By the second, Murtazaliev’s height and reach advantage became clear, as he knocked Tszyu down thrice.

Though Tszyu bravely came out for the third round, he was visibly shaken and defenseless, and after a fourth knockdown, his corner threw in the towel.

Reflecting on the loss, a disheartened Tszyu said, “No excuses. Boxing isn’t perfect, but you live and learn”.

This defeat marks a major setback for Tszyu, who has been aiming to follow in his father Kostya’s footsteps. While Murtazaliev secured an impressive unlikely win, Crawford himself is preparing for a different kind of challenge, one in which he will be a heavy underdog.

Crawford gets McGregor hopeful about a superfight

Conor McGregor was thrilled to see boxing superstar Terence Crawford hitting the wrestling mats after receiving a massive $200 million two-fight offer. The deal would see Crawford face McGregor in both an MMA bout and a boxing match. Initially, Crawford had turned down the idea, but it looks like he’s had a change of heart.

McGregor, always one for a show, shared a clip of Crawford training on his Instagram story, sending a message to the boxer.

“Is this you accepting the fights now, my brother Terrence! MMA in Saudi for Riyadh season, followed by a boxing bout!“, McGregor wrote.

Clearly excited, McGregor added, “I ACCEPT! Let’s go, I will show”.

While Crawford hasn’t officially confirmed he’ll take the two-fight deal, his recent training suggests he’s warming up to the idea, and McGregor is ready to make it a spectacle for the ages.