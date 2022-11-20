Bronny James coldly shuts down OF model Corinna Kopf’s advances, had once beefed with her for calling him LeBron James Jr

Bronny James is an up-and-coming star in the basketball world. The eldest son of LeBron James has been in the spotlight for quite some time now.

That being said, his famous dad isn’t the reason for his stardom. Bronny’s celebrity status comes from his skills as a baller and his hobbies as a gamer and streamer.

Being part is the streaming community has introduced Bronny to many world-renowned personalities. This includes OF model Corinna Kopf, who James coldly shot down.

Bronny James coldly rejected OF model Corinna Kopf after being introduced to her by Adin Ross

As a streamer and member of Faze Clan, Bronny James has many friends in the Twitch community. One among them is world-renowned Twitch star, Adin Ross.

Now, Ross is a good friend and has introduced Bronny to many people. Like OF model Corinna Kopf, who tried to shoot her shot with LeBron’s eldest son. Unfortunately for her, Bronny answered with a cold shoulder.

It seems that Kopf’s sly compliments about Bronny’s height, voice, and physique had little to no effect on James. Much to her disappointment.

After all, Corinna may not remember, but she did beef with James at one point. All while playing GTA V. She had compared the upcoming athlete to his father LeBron James but that did not sit too well with him.

Bronny was livid after Corinna Kopf called him Lebron Jr on her stream

Corinna Kopf’s primary source of income these days may be OF, but she does have other hobbies as well. Kopf is an avid streamer and works with others on Twitch as well. For the most part, she is amicable with everyone, but her interactions with Bronny James backfired, especially after she called him LeBron Jr., live on stream.

Fortunately, Bronny was able to get one back. It so happened that they were playing GTA V at the time, and James along with his friends decided to force Kopf off a cliff. All while Aiden Ross watched hostage. A weird form of redemption, but all in good jest.

