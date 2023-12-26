“I Cry About You All the Time” Fans Shocked as Corinna Kopf Claims She Misses Adin Ross

Adin David Ross surprisingly received a call from Corinna Kopf during his recent Kick livestream saying that she misses him. For a brief backstory, there have been rumors about Adin and Corinna dating each other for the longest time. Although they have been sighted together multiple times both on and off stream, have spent time living together, and have been caught kissing on stream they have never accepted being in a relationship.

When asked about their relationship in podcasts and by the on-stream chat, Adin Ross has always specified Corinna as a friend and claimed that he loves her like one. On the other hand, Corinna specified in an interview that the relationship never happened and claimed that they had stopped talking after controversial reasons. However, there have been a few on-stream moments where Corinna Kopf had called Adin Ross asking to join her for touring, and the streaming sensation rejected her exciting travel offers.

It was recently that Corinna made a phone call and tried to pull another trick on the Kick streamer on live stream. She stated, “I miss you so much… I just miss like cuddling with you… I miss you so much that I cry about you all the time.” While Adin seemed a little surprised, he was not going to fall for any of her attempts to get him back. The streaming sensation answered, “Bro, what the f*ck is going on, what are you doing? You are bored.” Moments after she stated that she cries all the time about him, he answered, “Yeah, I am sure you do, I am sure you give a f*ck.”

Corinna Kopf calls Adin Ross and says she misses him pic.twitter.com/QSpPlvOeqZ — Kick Clips (@kick_clips) December 26, 2023

What did fans think of the Corinna Kopf Call?

The online community did not like Corinna Kopf calling Adin and seeking his attention. While the clip was uploaded on Twitter, there was a downpour of hate and name-calling by Adin Ross’s fans. They claimed that either she needed attention from the streaming sensation or wanted his help in promoting her socials because of a decline in subscribers/followers count. Commenters called her names including “D*vil, wh*re, d*mb h*e, pr*stitute.”

HE DOING BETTER SO SHE WANTS TO BRING HIM DOWWN hate women like that — PeacefulBones (@Peacefulbone) December 26, 2023

saw a decline in of subs and there this prostitute goes — various (@relently___) December 26, 2023

A Twitter user stated how she wanted to bring him down because Adin Ross was doing much better in his life than before. While another person pointed out how she had called immediately when Adin was talking to a new girl on-stream, and claimed she was not ready to accept that. They also insisted that women like Corinna were evil and that they hated women like that. Alternatively, fans asked Adin to get a hold of himself and not become a “s*mp.”