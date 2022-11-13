Call of Duty Warzone 2 size revealed, know preload release date and time for all regions

The new Call of Duty game is scheduled to release on November 16, 2022. Preload of the Call of Duty Warzone 2 will be available from November 14, 2022. Players are advised to keep the preload ready so that when the game launches, they do not have to wait. While players await the game’s release, new leaks are surfacing. This one is from prominent leaker ALumia_Italia who found Call of Duty Warzone 2 size for Xbox.

Read ahead to know the size of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 for all platforms.

What is the size of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 (Release Date: November 14; Size: 115.62 GB) | XBOX pic.twitter.com/Gaw70shpTc — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 10, 2022

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 size for Xbox is revealed to be 115.62 GB. It would have a similar size to other platforms like Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, it will be a little different for PS5 because of its technical configurations.

While this large size might not be a problem for PS5, it will be an issue when it comes to the Xbox series since the console already doesn’t have a lot of memory. If the players want to keep both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, it could create a memory constraint since the latter is sized at 150 GB.

COD Warzone 2.0 preload release date

Players should preload Warzone 2.0 ahead of the actual release since the large size of the game is already going to take a toll on the hard drive. The preload time is going to be different time zones. Players can start the preload of the game at these times:

For US West Coast: November 14, 10 am PST

For US East Coast: November 14, 1 pm EST

In United Kingdom: November 14, 6 pm GMT

In Europe: November 14, 7 pm CET

The Australian Time will be November 15, 5 am AEST

Since the file size is huge, players might have to start the download and installation process manually and will have to keep enough space on their consoles to enjoy the new addtions that make their way into the game.

