Dying Light 2 November 11 hotfix and update 1.7.2 patch notes

Techland’s zombie survival game Dying Light 2 finally got its first story-driven DLC on November 10. Along with new content, a bunch of bugs were also introduced to the game. To mitigate this, the developers have introduced a brand new hotfix today. These fixes are aimed at mitigating issues with NPC duplication and more. Earlier this week, update 1.7.2 also included a bunch of changes to the overall look and feel of the game.

Read on for the full patch notes and update changes.

Dying Light 2 hotfix for November 11 and 1.7.2 patch notes

Hello! the latest hotfix is now live on consoles, thank you for playing Bloody Ties, and remember to share your thoughts and feedback on Twitter and our Discord! Patch-notes in the comments, Stay Human! 🥰#DyingLight2 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) November 11, 2022

Hotfix notes:

Fixed an issue with duplicated NPCs

The game will no longer crash when players use blast attack with Carnage Manica

Tweaked Charger UV light reactions

Fixed an issue with player interactions when one player started a challenge while the other one was talking with Severus

Bloody Ties DLC is here! (available on November 10)

Who doesn’t want hundreds of fans chanting their name in perfect unison? Or feel like they are loved and admired while obtaining unimaginable riches at the same time? But what if, to have it all, one must first pay the highest price?

Play The First Story DLC:

Discover a New Location — venture to Carnage Hall, the epicenter of splendor, death, fame, barbarity, fortune, and bloodshed. The place where the greatest fighters battle for glory!

Experience a New Narrative – secure a spot in the Pantheon of the best fighters, and make tough choices as the plot for power and revenge reaches its tipping point.

Behold… the Carnage Manica! — tap into the power barricade that is the Carnage Manica and take hold of new weapons to make creative combat that much more creative.

Fight the Freaks — face off against hordes of new Infected like the towering Gorilla Demolisher, fire-spewing Inferno, and many others!

X-Ray – First Phase

The all-time loved feature from Dying Light is back! X-ray is available and will make your gameplay more memorable! Please keep in mind that this is the first phase of this feature, and we will work in the future to make it iconic for Dying Light 2 Stay Human – your feedback is appreciated, so smash some bones and let us know what you think about it!

Game Update

In update 1.7.2, apart from introducing Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC, we’ve worked on multiple QoL changes and major issues that did not allow you to enjoy the game to the fullest. Check the entire list below:

Gameplay Updates

The Nights in The City got darker! Overall darkness is way deeper than before

Throwable items trajectory implemented

Players can now run in the PK ship HUB

Outfits preview is available

Fixed an issue with the achievements not being granted to the players upon completion

Players will no longer be able to travel outside the playable area in Let’s Waltz quest

Waltz in Let’s Waltz quest will no longer be idle

You can no longer get stuck in a car during the Let’s Waltz quest

During the Let’s Waltz quest, toxic chemicals will reduce the player’s infection as usual

Fixed an issue where UV Safezone in Main Terminal Station was not fully functional

Hakon won’t fall asleep on the mattress in the Getting Stronger quest, allowing players to progress with the quest

The toxic area near Downtown and The Wharf will deal damage again

Howler’s alert indicator will be shown correctly

The death screen will be shown correctly when defeated in the Challenge

Collectibles from Chapter 2 will not count toward the achievements

Fixed an issue where the grappling hook was unavailable during Hooked on the Thrill Challenge, and Nightrunner Trial 3

Multiple Challenges got fixed objective count and timers

The Wharf water tower will be correctly assigned to Peacekeepers upon the player’s decision

Virals will hear better, reacting to various sounds with more intensity

Fixed an issue where the Infected becomes unresponsive and dies

Damage scaling for fists and dropkicks is fixed, no longer allowing players to box through the game easily

You can no longer fall through the elevator

Fixed an issue with “Leaving the mission area” during the Twin Brothers’ quest

Added a new Craftmaster upgrading tutorial for the new players

The wardrobe is no longer blocking the exit in one of the safe zones

Frank’s door at the Fish Eye is now open during Explore Villedor mode, which will allow plates to get a collectible located there

Fixed AI outline during Rage Mode in one of the story quests

Fixed issues with Stamina not depleting during some of the Nightrunners’ trials

Co-op Updates

Users won’t encounter a black screen while activating windmill when one of the players is respawning

Animation of grabbing the player by infected should no longer freeze

You can now leave the game if the host dies during certain story quests

Fixed user’s online ID disappearing during some activities in co-op

UI/UX Updates