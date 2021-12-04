10 wicket haul in Test cricket: Twitter reactions on Ajaz Patel creating history with 10-wicket haul in Mumbai Test

10 wicket haul in Test cricket: The spinner from New Zealand has become only the third bowler to pick 10 wickets in a Test innings.

During the second day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Mumbai, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has created history by becoming only the third bowler to pick 10 wickets in a Test innings.

It all happened in the 110th over of the Indian innings when Mohammed Siraj’s (4) attempt of slogging Patel across the line saw him mis-timing the ball in the air on the leg-side.

Patel has joined former England spinner Jim Laker and former India captain Anil Kumble in the list of three bowlers who have picked such a milestone previously in the history of cricket.

Patel, who was introduced into the attack as a first-change bowler in the seventh over on Day 1, had picked four wickets yesterday. Having bowled more than one-third the overs bowled by all other bowlers, a determined Patel continued to bowl tight lines and lengths to become a cause of concern for the Indian batters.

Making the most of the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium assisting in some turn since the first day, Patel ended up registering bowling figures of 47.5-12-119-10.

Twitter reactions on Ajaz Patel picking 10 wicket haul in Test cricket

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man – Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate. #class #10fer #cricket #history #mumbai — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 4, 2021

Ajaz Patel becomes just the 3rd Men’s player to take 10 wickets in a Test innings: Jim Laker 10-53 (51.2) ENG v AUS in July 1956

Anil Kumble 10-74 (26.3) IND v PAK in Feb 1999

– (.) .@BLACKCAPS #INDvNZL — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) December 4, 2021

OUTSTANDING #AjazPatel! It’s a champion effort…these achievements are very rare, just the third bowler to do so in the history of test cricket. #INDvzNZ — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 4, 2021

Yaaaas! Ajaz!!!!! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 4, 2021

WHAT’S JUST HAPPENED HAHAHA — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2021

Ten in the land of Tendulkar #AjazPatel — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 4, 2021

Your hometown never lets you down, does it! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2021

Ajaz Patel,,,,10fer in an innings. That is the stuff of childhood dreams. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 4, 2021

what a homecoming this is!! #INDvNZ — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 4, 2021

