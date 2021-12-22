Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2022: Why is Ajaz Patel dropped for Test series vs Bangladesh?

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2022: Why is Ajaz Patel dropped from New Zealand Test squad for two-match series against Bangladesh?

The New Zealand Cricket board have announced a 13-member squad for the two-match home Test series versus Bangladesh set to commence from January 1, 2022 at the Bay Oval Ground, Mount Maungnui.

The Kiwi regular skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the home series owing to an elbow injury he had sustained before the second Test at Mumbai, during his team’s recently concluded tour to India.

Tom Latham, who had captained the side in Williamson’s absence in the Mumbai Test, will for the first time lead the Kiwi national team for a full series.

“It’s great to be back home and at venues we know well, and where we’ve had success in recent times. It’s obviously disappointing not to have Kane available for this series but, as we noted in India, he is undergoing a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading.

“We have every confidence in Tom leading the side – he’s done an excellent job in the past when called upon,” remarked New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2022: Why is Ajaz Patel dropped from New Zealand Test squad?

The biggest news stemming from the Kiwi team selection unit is that left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who had scripted history by becoming only the third bowler to pick 10 wickets in an innings during the Mumbai Test, has been dropped from the squad.

I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate. 👌🏻#class #10fer #cricket #history #mumbai — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 4, 2021

“You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India. However, we’ve always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home,” rearked Stead on Ajaz’s exclusion from the squad selected on Wednesday.

As far as other names in the 13-member squad are concerned, Southpaw batter Devon Conway, who had smashed a ton in his maiden Test match at The Lord’s, has made a comeback to the squad after suffering from a hand injury during the semi-final encounter versus England in 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

All-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell have been retained in the squad following their performances in India in the recently concluded tour.

As far as the pacers are concerned, Trent Boult and Matt Henry make their return back to the squad as well.

Squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

The first Test commences on January 1 at the Bay Oval, while the second match will be played at the Hagley Oval from January 9, 2022.