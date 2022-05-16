199 runs out batsman: Full list of batsmen dismissed on 199 in Test cricket

199 runs out batsman: The former Sri Lankan captain missed out on his second Test double century by the barest of margins.

During the second day of the first Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh in Chattogram, former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews missed out on his second Test double century by just a run.

Mathews, who had completed his 12th Test century on Day 1, returned back to the dressing room after scoring 199 (397) with the help of 19 fours and a six. Mathews was the last Sri Lankan batter to be dismissed in the first innings as his attempt to slog Bangladesh spinner Nayeem Hasan went completely in vain.

Mathews’ unwanted feat has made him the 12th batter to be dismissed on 199 in Test cricket. Only the second Sri Lankan batter to do so, Mathews is also the second batter to get out on 199 against Bangladesh but the first-ever to do so in Bangladesh.

How sad was that dismissal? Angelo Mathews out for 199! So close but in the end yet so far! What a difference a single run could do! — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) May 16, 2022

It is worth mentioning that former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara are the only two batters who have scored 199* (not out) in Test cricket. While Flower had done the same against South Africa in Harare in 2001, Sangakkara had scored 199* against Pakistan in Galle a decade ago.

Mathews, who resumed his innings from overnight score of 114*, put together a 136-run fifth-wicket partnership alongside another former captain in Dinesh Chandimal (66). Mathews’ maiden Test century against and in Bangladesh and fourth at No. 4 played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka scoring 397 in 153 overs.

199 runs out batsman in Test cricket full list