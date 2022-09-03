“Once again a scintillating run chase”: Angelo Mathews commends Sri Lanka as they accomplish record run-chase vs Afghanistan at Sharjah

Angelo Mathews commends Sri Lanka as they nail yet another challenging run-chase in the Asia Cup, against Afghanistan this time around.

During the first match of Asia Cup 2022 ‘Super 4’ stage between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka have had the sweetest of redemption against the Mohammad Nabi-led side, as they prevail by 4 wickets to reinvigorate their continental championship campaign.

After registering their second-highest run-chase ever in T20Is against Bangladesh a couple of days ago, Sri Lanka have now accomplished their highest T20I run-chase in Sharjah, achieving the challenging target of 176 runs with five deliveries to spare.

It was a far from an ideal day at the office for the Afghanistan bowling attack, especially for their experienced spinners in skipper Mohammad Nabi (4-0-34-1) and Rashid Khan (4-0-39-1), as the Sri Lankan batters had their foot on the accelerating pedal right from the get-go.

The opening batting pair of Pathum Nissanka (35 off 28) and the in-form Kusal Mendis (36 off 19) provided their side an ideal platform yet again, by stitching together a 62-run partnership off mere 6.3 Overs.

While not a single Sri Lankan batter managed to surpass the 50-run mark, the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31 off 14), Danushka Gunathilaka (33 off 20), and Wanindu Hasaranga (16* off 9), did manage to get their individual runs at a brisk rate to keep the run-chase a float.

Angelo Mathews commends Sri Lanka

After admiring the Sri Lanka run-chase during their match versus Bangladesh, the Dasun Shanaka-led side managed to bring the smile back on the face of their former skipper Angelo Mathews, as he took to his social media handle to applaud the effort put in by the batters for the second consecutive time in Asia Cup 2022.

Once again a scintillating run chase by the boys 👏👏 @BhanukaRajapak3 @KusalMendis13 @pathuwa18 @danushka_70 👏👏👏 young bowlers were brilliant too . Keep going boys — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) September 3, 2022

Earlier, on the back of a scintillating knock by the Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (84* off 45), and his 93-run stand for the second wicket alongside Ibrahim Zadran (40 off 38), helped Afghanistan get to the total of 175/6 in their 20 Overs. Gurbaz, in fact was adjudged the ‘Player of the match’ for his superb display of batsmanship.