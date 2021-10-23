2021 ICC T20 World Cup Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch T20 World Cup Super 12 matches?

2021 ICC T20 World Cup Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of T20 World Cup 2021.

The 13th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi today. The match will kick-start Round 2 of the world event.

Talking about Round 1 (Qualifying round), Sri Lanka and Namibia have qualified from Group A and Scotland and Bangladesh have qualified from Group B to join the respective groups for Super 12s.

12 teams have now been divided into two groups where each team will get to play five league matches. Top two teams from both the groups will get to qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, Scotland.

2021 ICC T20 World Cup Live Telecast Channel in India and England

Star Network are broadcasting the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. As is generally the case with a world event on Star Network, they have put forward multiple options for fans to watch this prestigious tournament.

Much like Indian Premier League 2021, Star are broadcasting World Cup matches in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. As far as the exact channels are concerned, fans will be able to watch Super 12s on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Online users can stream all matches of the tournament on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as English fans are concerned, they will be able to follow this World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports app.

Date – 23/10/2021 (Saturday) – 14/11/2021 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (IST) and 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Sky Sports app (England).

T20 World Cup Broadcast rights Australia

Australian fans, who will be relieved with their team getting a day game today, will get an opportunity of watching the match in what will be an ideal prime time for them. However, during night matches in the UAE, Australian fans will have to compromise with their sleep cycle due to the time zones.

Getting nervous! Australia’s unsettled batting line up and South Africa’s strike bowlers dominating in the IPL are the concerns. Where going to have to pull a rabbit out of the hat tonight to snatch victory. #AUSvSA #T20WorldCup — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 23, 2021

Readers must note that Foxtel (Television) and Kayo Sports (streaming application) will be televising and streaming World Cup 2021 matches in Australia.