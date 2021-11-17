India vs New Zealand commentators 2021: Full list of Star Sports IND vs NZ commentators for T20I series

India vs New Zealand commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of Star Sports commentators for New Zealand’s tour of India 2021.

India’s bumper home season for the 2021-22 season has kick-started with the first T20I of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Jaipur. In addition to hosting its first-ever T20I, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is also hosting an international match after as many as eight years.

The icing on the cake at the very start of the season lies in the fact that spectators are also allowed to watch live matches from inside the stadiums. While the percentage of capacity might vary from series to series and venue to venue, international matches being played in front of crowds is always a welcoming development.

This three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand might not be having some leading players especially from the home team but the prospect of players who missed out on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 selection getting opportunities is intriguing enough for fans to follow the matches.

I wish you a wonderful international career Go well #venkateshiyer #DEBUT — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 17, 2021

India vs New Zealand commentators 2021

As has been the case with respect to Indian cricket for years now, Star Network is broadcasting New Zealand’s tour of India 2021 for Indian fans. Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada are the exact channels where the fans will get to watch this series.

Star, who are known for covering India’s matches in multiple languages, have made arrangements for English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentators for this series.

English – Deep Dasgupta, Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Kartik, L. Sivaramakrishnan, Ajit Agarkar, Dominic Cork and Simon Doull.

Hindi – Jatin Sapru, Nikhil Chopra, Saba Karim, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, VVS Laxman, Aakash Chopra and VVS Laxman.

Star Sports Tamil commentators – Abhinav Mukund, Rajagopal Sathish, Sadagopan Ramesh and Hemang Badani.

Anchors – Bhavana Balakrishnan, Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram and Tanya Purohit.