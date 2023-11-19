2023 World Cup Awards List: Who Won Man Of The Match And Series In IND vs AUS Final?

Australia batter Travis Head has won the Man of the Match award in the recently concluded final match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, whereas former India captain Virat Kohli is highly likely to bag the Player of the Series award on the back of a record-breaking individual campaign. Although both the batters succeeded individually, Head will return back holding the prestigious silverware in his hand.

Having won the Player of the Match award in the semi-final against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Head continued his top form against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium as well. Chasing a 241-run target, Head kept his calm amid an initial period of horror to eventually triumph scoring 137 (120) at a strike rate of 114.17 on a sluggish surface.

“What an amazing day! Just thrilled to be a part of it. I was a little bit nervous but Marnus [Labuschagne] played exceptionally well and soaked all the pressure. I felt the way Mitch [Mitchell Marsh] took the game on [and] set the tone and that was the energy we wanted. It was a great decision to bowl first and the wicket got better as the game went on,” Head told Star Sports Network in Ahmedabad.

2023 World Cup Awards List

Even though he failed to become one of the two Indian cricketers to lift the World Cup twice, it will go down as a memorable tournament for Kohli. Most runs by a batter in a World Cup edition, he scored 765 runs at an average of 95.62 with the help of three centuries and six half-centuries. Scoring nine 50+ scores will be remembered as an epitome of class.

Talking about other deserving options for the Player of the Series award, India pacer Mohammed Shami was right up there. Despite not playing all the matches, he won the match award thrice (joint-highest with Head). Highest wicket-taker in this World Cup, the right-arm bowler scalped 24 wickets at an excellent average and strike rate of 10.70 and 12.20.

India captain Rohit Sharma, South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, Australia spinner Adam Zampa and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra also dominated proceedings in this World Cup. Much like Shami, even Head didn’t play all the matches. In spite of returning from an injury, the 29-year old player found peak form instantaneously.